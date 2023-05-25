Gas well impact fees are helping Crawford County award more than $200,000 in grants toward two bridge projects and five local environmental initiatives.
Crawford County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the grants which are funded through Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012, Pennsylvania’s unconventional gas well impact fee. Crawford County gets a share of the state fees collected.
Under Act 13, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is authorized to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
Commissioners awarded two bridge grants — $48,175 to Meadville to rehabilitate a bridge on Clinton Court over Mill Run and $15,061.50 to Wayne Township for a culvert replacement on Rynd Road.
The environmental initiative grants awarded were:
• Bloomfield Township Sewage Authority for Canadohta Lake sewage and Oil Creek pollution prevention, $46,250;
• French Creek Recreational Trails for Ernst Trail Connector paving, $73,400;
• West Mead Township for Oakgrove Park playground enhancements, $3,637.73;
• Northwest PA Mobility Alliance for the Titusville bike share program, $12,500; and
• Western Pennsylvania Conservancy for the Tryon-Weber Woods Natural Area access improvements and stream restoration, phase two, $17,235.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.