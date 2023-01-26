Crawford County is returning a more-than-$30,000 overpayment of 2022 county property taxes to the city of Meadville.
The refund stems from a billing error on 2022 real estate taxes that was in favor of the owner of a new Meadville apartment complex.
The city treasurer’s office does the billing of county property taxes for the county on properties within the city.
County commissioners voted Wednesday to return $32,965.53 to the city due to a billing error by the treasurer’s office.
The office didn’t apply a Local Economic Revitalization and Tax Assistance, or LERTA, designation on the property when it sent out the 2022 tax bill notice.
The LERTA designation was to have been applied to the 2022 county and city real estate taxes on the apartment building portion of the Connect 55+ senior apartment complex on upper Pine Street, owned by RM15 Holdings LLC.
Under LERTA, property taxes on improvements to a property are exempted for a given time period on a sliding scale, usually 10 or 20 percent a year, until the full property tax rate is reached.
RM15 Holdings LLC’s total refund on its 2022 property taxes is of $67,545.39 — with $34,579.86 from Meadville and $32,965.53 from the county. The city treasurer’s office is processing the refund for RM15 Holdings LLC, according to M. Michelle Sampson, the city’s treasurer.
The overpayment error was discovered earlier this month by the county treasurer’s office as that office was balancing out its books for 2022.
