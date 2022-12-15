The Crawford County Salary Board has approved 50-cent per hour wage increases for 145 non-union and exempt personnel positions for 2023.
The board unanimously approved increases for the heads of Adult Probation, Juvenile Probation, Domestic Relations, Assessment, Human Resources, Finance, Planning, Information Technology, Maintenance, Public Safety, Children and Youth Services, Human Services, Veterans Services, Soil Conservation District, Crawford County Care Center, Crawford County Correctional Facility and Chief Clerk, as well as chief deputies and supervisors in those departments.
The salary board also unanimously approved 50-cent per hour increases for chief deputies in the elected offices of Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Clerk of Courts, District Attorney, Prothonotary and Sheriff; and attorneys with the courts, public defender and district attorney.
The Crawford County Salary Board is comprised by the three county commissioners — Eric Henry, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff — county treasurer Christine Krzysiak; and the respective department head whose deputy is being considered for a raise at that time.
The board also approved 50-cent per hour increases for non-union and exempt personnel in Soil Conservation District, Clerk of Courts, Human Resources, Domestic Relations, Coroner, Courts, Maintenance, Information Technology, Coroner, Public Safety, Prothonotary, Treasurer, Register and Recorder, Commissioners, Sheriff, Crawford County Correctional Facility and Crawford County Care Center.
