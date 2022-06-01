There were 600 jobs added in Crawford County in April though the county’s unemployment rate did edge up during the month, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
The county’s jobless rate is 5.0 percent for April, up 0.2 percentage points from March’s 4.8 percent rate.
The county’s seasonally adjusted total labor force remained unchanged in April, but there was a slight uptick of 100 more unemployed in the month.
The county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
“It’s not too concerning,” Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst with the department, said of the rise in Crawford County’s unemployment rate. “There were 55 out of 67 counties where unemployment went up.
“It could be due to rounding” of data, she said. “It’s hard to say.”
Crawford County’s total labor force in April was 37,500 with 35,700 employed and 1,900 unemployed. (The total doesn’t add correctly due to rounding.) In March, the county’s total labor force also was 37,500 also with 35,700 employed, but 1,800 unemployed.
The overall number of jobs based within the county continued to climb in April to 29,600, up 600 from March’s 29,000.
Two seasonal job sectors — leisure and hospitality, and mining, logging and construction — showed gains in April.
Leisure and hospitality rose to 2,200 in April, up 200 from March’s 2,000 as seasonal businesses like golf courses and food stands opened due to the warmer weather, Riegel said.
Mining, logging and construction grew by 100 jobs in April, going to 1,100 as construction and logging activity picked up in the county, she said.
Crawford County manufacturing jobs also went up by 100 to 7,000 in April, up from 6,900 in March, though that could be due to rounding, according to Riegel.
Two other job sectors — education and health services, and other services — also added 100 jobs each in April. Education and health services rose to 6,800 in April, up from 6,700 in March. Other services rose to 1,600 in April, up from 1,500 in March.
Though the county’s unemployment rate rose to 5.0 percent in April, it still was in the middle of the pack statewide.
At 5.0 percent unemployment, Crawford County is in a five-way tie with Clarion, Jefferson, Lycoming and Tioga counties at 34th lowest out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Riegel said.
For the four counties adjoining Crawford, seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose in three of them during April. Only Erie County saw a decrease.
The rates for the other counties, listed April, then March, were: Erie, 5.5 percent, 5.7 percent; Mercer, 5.4, 5.1; Venango, 5.3, 4.8; and Warren, 4.8, 4.5.
Statewide, unemployment in Pennsylvania fell slightly in April to 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in March. The national unemployment rate was 3.6 in April, unchanged from March.
