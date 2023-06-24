Crawford County’s 911 emergency communications center has added new technology regarding response to alarm systems. This week, the county 911 center implemented the automated secure alarm protocol with more than 15 alarm companies. The use of the new system has multiple benefits for monitored alarm users and first responders, Greg Beveridge, the county’s public safety director, said.
There are fewer phone calls to the 911 center as alarm monitoring center data is passed directly and electronically within seconds and then provided to first responders upon dispatch, he said.
There are quicker processing times as data does not have to be input manually or communicated verbally, Beveridge said. It results in reduced hold times and faster responses. The process, on average, takes about five seconds, he said.
Information is transmitted with greater accuracy since electronic transmission of data reduces the chances of errors.
“There’s less chance of something being misunderstood,” Beveridge said of use of the new technology.
Crawford County Department of Public Safety became the 129th 911 emergency communications center in the U.S. and the seventh in Pennsylvania to implement the automated secure alarm protocol, Beveridge said.
The automated secure alarm protocol, launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, is designed to increase the efficiency and reliability of emergency electronic signals from monitoring companies to public safety center.
Crawford County Public Safety encourages all who have contracts with an alarm monitoring company to inquire contact their company about whether it participates as participation increases the efficiency and reliability of alarm activation transmission.
