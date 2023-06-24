The winners of the 2023 Crawford County Agricultural Hall of Fame and Ag-Industry awards have been selected.
This year’s Hall of Fame honorees are Laura Dengler of Saegertown, and Dennis and James Rynd of Cochranton while the Ag-Industry honoree is Marburger Farm Dairy of Evans City.
The winners will be honored in public ceremonies Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville.
The awards honor people who and businesses that have played a significant role in a key sector of the local economy — agriculture. Nominations are solicited from and voted on by ag-related organizations and businesses as well as former recipients of the awards.
Laura Dengler
Hall of Fame recipient Laura Dengler of Saegertown is well known for her work in the maple industry but also has ties to the dairy industry. She previously volunteered with the Blooming Valley 4-H Club and as a past Leader of the Kids-n-Kows 4-H Club. She guided and mentored many children throughout those years helping them to become better showmen, understand the dairy industry and encouraging them to live out the 4-H pledge, “to make the best better.”
While her daughters were both Crawford County Alternate Dairy Princesses, Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Queens and Pennsylvania State Maple Sweethearts, Dengler spent many hours helping them prepare presentations and driving them to their programs.
Dengler is an active participant and previous office holder of the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association and Pennsylvania State Maple Association, Maple Queen Program Coordinator at the local and state level, inducted into the Maple Syrup Hall of Fame, has run a booth at Ag Encounter since 2018 educating more than 500 fifth grade students, and has been a long time participant in the Maple Taste & Tour opening her sugar house educating thousands of people about maple syrup.
Laura also works at the Crawford County Conservation District and, along with others, works to protect, conserve and restore the natural resources of the county for present and future generations.
Dennis and James Rynd
Brothers Dennis Rynd and James Rynd of Cochranton also are Hall of Fame honorees.
Dennis began working on the family farm by feeding the animals, moving on to working in the fields at age 12. He attended Cochranton Junior-Senior High School and became involved with the Future Farmers of America program. He served as the State FFA Reporter and attended the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Kansas City, Mo. He was the recipient of the Keystone Farmer Award. He has been a member of the Crawford County Holstein, Pennsylvania Holstein and National Holstein associations, and a member of Farmer’s Union. He has been a supporter of the 4-H Youth Program and Youth Holstein Association. He served on the Crawford County Conservation District Board and serves in the ‘Wing Ministry” of New Beginnings Church.
James began his agriculture career in the 1980s. He also attended Cochranton Junior-Senior High School graduating in 1969. He attended Penn State University for one year and returned home to work on the farm. He served on the Crawford County DHIA Board, was a 4-H leader for nine years, served on the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotional Program Board, president of the Cochranton Fair for four years, Crawford County Extension Board, and a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1971-77.
Dennis and James are the sixth generation to farm the land purchased by their father, Jack Rynd. The current Rynd Home Dairy Farm milks an average of 180 cows and has a total of 410 animals. They own 500 acres and rent an additional 200 acres for growing crops for the herd.
Marburger Dairy
Ag-Industry Award winner Marburger Farm Dairy of Evans City began in 1938 with the purchase of 100 acres of land near Evans City in 1938. Since then, Marburger Farm Dairy has been continuously in operation in one form or another. German immigrant George Marburger Sr. first used the land for raising draft horses until his son, Adam, transitioned the land into dairy production. After approximately 12 years, Adam and his wife, Georgia, moved the operation to its present location. Since then, three generations of Marburgers have been operating the business.
Marburger Dairy distributes buttermilk all over the East Coast, and currently has more than 65 family farms supplying Marburger Dairy with milk. Marburger also supplies Fairview Cheese, Titusville Dairy Products and Beaver Meadows with products which also includes a variety of teas. Over 100,000 gallons of milk a week are processed at the dairy now operated by Craig Marburger and Carrie Marburger Robb following the passing of their father, James, on December 9, 2022.
The awards ceremony on Aug. 13 at New Beginnings Church also will include local commodity representatives. There also will be a presentation of Quilts of Valor to veterans who have been involved in agriculture by the local chapter of the PA Stitchers of Valor. Light refreshments will be provided following the awards ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.