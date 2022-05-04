The 2022 Crawford County Fair has set its country music concert night with two bands — The Hillbilly Way of Pittsburgh and opening act Country Redford from northeastern Ohio.
The concert is slated for Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. on the Toyota Stage at the county fairgrounds off Dickson Road, east of Meadville. Tickets, which begin at $10 for general admission, are on sale now, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
“The Hillbilly Way and Country Redford are both high-energy country music entertainers in the tri-state area,” said Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board. “”We’re over the moon about this. The Crawford County Fair has been known for some of the best entertainment in the area. We are so pleased to bring back these live musical performances thanks to Toyota.”
The Hillbilly Way is composed of Abby Abbondanza on vocals; Jeff Volek, bass; Junior Guthrie, guitar; and Keith Kleinhampl, drums. Abbondanza, Volek and Guthrie are original members of the nationally recognized Povertyneck Hillbillies, who parted ways in 2008.
Since reforming as The Hillbilly Way in 2012, the group’s deep-rooted country grit sound has received praise by multiple local outlets.
The popular group released a self-titled extended play recording, “The Hillbilly Way,” shortly after its reunion. It followed it with the full-length album, “Just Go With It.” The band’s newest single, “Damn I Just Wanna Kiss You,” was released on March 9.
Opening act Country Redford is known for its rural and urban country music.
The concert is sponsored by Palmiero Toyota of Meadville, Allegheny Toyota of Franklin, and Toyota of Erie.
The fair runs Aug. 21 to 27.