Meadville City Council has corrected information regarding next week’s town hall on the proposed rental inspection program.
Council will hold the in-person meeting Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Meadville Medical Center office building, 984 Water St., to receive public input from city landlords on the proposed program. Previous information sent to The Meadville Tribune on the event did not specify landlords.
City staff will give a brief overview of how the program is proposed to be set up.
Comments from landlords will be received on the rental inspection program only, with a maximum time of three minutes per person, and each person may speak only once. Speakers must to preregister at the door, with doors opening at 5:30.
Residents are reminded that council meets regularly on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. and all council meetings are open to the public. Additionally, council’s Housing & Economic Subcommittee meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at noon.
• More information: Contact City Manager Maryann Menanno at (814) 724-6000 or visit cityofmeadville.org.
