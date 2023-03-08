Meadville City Council will hold a special voting meeting today at noon, according to an agenda posted to the city’s website.
Usually reserved for council’s nonvoting study sessions, the second Wednesday this month will instead feature one vote on the third and final reading of a proposed anti-retaliation ordinance. Council members voted 4-1 in favor of both the first and second readings of the ordinance last week.
The brief agenda for the meeting also includes discussion of the comprehensive revision of the city’s zoning ordinance. Council considered an earlier draft last year before sending it back to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for additional revision.
Council meets in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Meetings are open to the public. Those who wishes to address council should arrive a few minutes early to place their names on the public comment sheet.
