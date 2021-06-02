A vote on converting part of a well-traveled city street from brick to asphalt and discussions of a proposed three-year capital plan and a much-loved summer parks program will be among the numerous items on a lengthy agenda when Meadville City Council meets today at 6 p.m.
Converting the stretch of Jefferson Street between Randolph and State streets was discussed at council’s most recent meeting, when interim City Manager Gary Johnson reminded council members that such conversions require their approval.
While the brick surface of the 590-foot section “isn’t awful,” according to Johnson, the curbs and gutters alongside the brick are seriously deteriorated. The project, if approved, would be funded with federal aid available for certain routes in the city. Replacing only the curbs and gutters would not be practical, according to Johnson, and the federal program supplying the money can only be used to pay for asphalt, not brick surfaces.
The prospect of freshly paved asphalt at the lower end of Jefferson Street was cause for concern for Jefferson resident Brenda Costa, who addressed council on the topic at the May 19 meeting.
“There are no stop signs between Limber (Road) and State Street, where Jefferson ends,” Costa said, “so people get a pretty good head of steam going down that hill.”
Costa said she had experienced several “close calls” when drivers traveling on Randolphhave expected traffic on Jefferson to stop as they approach, assuming that the intersection of Jefferson and Randolph is a four-way stop. Because of the brick pavement south of Randolph, drivers tend to slow down there, Costa said.
The lack of any such impediment, combined with driver confusion over the intersection, could result in dire consequences, she suggested.
“I’m just concerned that when it’s all paved, people will just keep plowing through and it’ll be no more near-misses,” Costa said. “There’ll be an accident.”
Following discussion of the concerns, Johnson told council he would investigate the possibility of adding stop signs to the Jefferson approaches to the intersection.
In addition to voting on whether to convert the southernmost portion of Jefferson from brick to asphalt, council will continue its discussion of a proposed three-year capital plan that Johnson introduced last month. The $7 million plan would require $4.8 million in new borrowing if passed with no changes.
The proposal calls for purchases of a new fire truck, expected to cost close to $1 million, that would take over the duties of two existing trucks — a 30-year-old engine and a 28-year-old aerial.
The list of proposed purchases also includes one new police department sport utility vehicle (SUV) for each of the next two years and two new SUVs in 2024; three new dump trucks to replace Public Works vehicles that range in age from 15 to 21 years old; a $300,000 street sweeper to replace a nine-year-old model; and more than $2 million in paving-related expenses.
Also up for discussion: the 2021 summer parks program and the possible addition of a deputy finance director. Both possibilities come at a time council has been focused on the likelihood of a deficit close to $650,000 when they first confront the 2022 budget in November.
