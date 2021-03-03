Temporary blemishes evolving into permanent eyesores have attracted the attention of city officials looking to update Meadville’s property maintenance code.
If the recommended changes are approved by Meadville City Council, there could be a reduction in the number of properties displaying building wrap left exposed to the elements for months or even years. The changes also target windows left boarded up for similar periods of time and porches enclosed against the elements with plastic sheeting. Other changes would make it easier to notify property owners; increase the minimum fines for violations; broaden what qualifies as junk when stored outside for extended periods; and extend deadlines for compliance to violations involving unmowed lawns, unshoveled sidewalks and excessive accumulation of refuse.
Council will continue its discussion of updates to the rules governing property maintenance when it meets today via videoconference at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed live on the city’s Facebook page and a recording will be stored on the page afterward.
The updates were proposed with the goals of making the property maintenance code more responsive to recurring sources of concern and making enforcement both more efficient for officials and fairer to owners, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson.
“It’s partly to address some issues that we haven’t been able to address but that have been brought up by council and the general public — basically some frustrations that come up from time to time,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s also about giving the public time to get things taken care of before it proceeds to the next level of enforcement.”
Discussion today is expected to focus on two proposals in particular: expanding the prohibition on boarded-up windows and doors from vacant buildings to all buildings and allowing citations for the use of unapproved materials as permanent features.
Johnson cited tarps used as permanent roofing, Tyvek house wrap material left uncovered and see-through plastic materials used to enclose a porch as examples of the commonly seen situations that could be cited under the latter proposal.
“We don’t have clear authority right now to do that absent other types of violations that may accompany that,” Johnson told council when he introduced the proposed changes last month.
Mayor LeRoy Stearns pointed out that a drive down Baldwin Street would reveal numerous porches enclosed against the winter elements with plastic sheeting and other materials and asked if the proposed changes would prohibit such measures.
“That’s our intent, yes,” Johnson replied.
Stearns expressed concern that landlords could be held responsible for the actions of their tenants and that seasonal actions could be prohibited.
"I want to be careful that we're not infringing on where somebody might be trying to store something for the winter," Stearns said.
The materials in question, Johnson explained, are not being used for their intended purposes and create issues of both safety and aesthetics while also contributing to blight. Under the proposal, there would be a 25-day limit for use of such temporary materials.
The proposed amendments would make several other changes for which council members expressed general support. These changes included allowing property owners to be notified of violations via first-class mail instead of requiring certified mail; increasing the minimum fine for code-related violations from $50 to $100; expanding the definition of junk to include a wide variety of objects left unattended in yards for more than 180 days, whether the objects are useable or not; adding a 60-day limit for outdoor storage of unregistered or disassembled vehicles; extending compliance deadlines for issues involving grass, snow on sidewalks and accumulation of refuse to seven days; and allowing methods of dealing with animal waste besides removal.
The proposed change regarding animal waste, according to Johnson, is intended to address waste from birds in particular.
“There are responsible ways to reuse the waste of chickens, ducks, etc.,” the proposal stated, “without creating a public nuisance via composting and other means that would not necessitate weekly removal.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.