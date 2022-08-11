Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder on Wednesday led her first public meeting since being charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General with a single count of welfare fraud. The City Council study session focused on how the city should spend $632,000 in federal pandemic relief funds it expects to receive this year.
From the moment she entered the study session to her departure following two brief statements to reporters a few minutes after it ended, the message from Kinder was consistent: It’s business as usual for the city of Meadville.
“I’m going to let the legal process run its course,” Kinder told The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, “and I’m going to keep doing the work that I was elected to do.”
Kinder declined to answer questions after giving her statement.
The Office of State Inspector General’s complaint alleges Kinder obtained $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, to which she wasn’t entitled, from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019. The complaint charges that Kinder knowingly underreported or failed to report the income of another member of her household to the Crawford County Assistance Office. Kinder was elected mayor in November 2021.
No references to the charge against Kinder were made during the study session.
Following the meeting, Councilman Jim Roha, the lone Republican member of council, said he didn’t anticipate the situation impacting council’s work.
“I don’t see that there’s been any change,” he said, comparing the charge against Kinder to another member of council hypothetically going through a divorce. “The issues simply don’t affect city government.”
The expected infusion of American Rescue Plan Act funds, however, is expected to have a significant effect on city government. What form that effect takes, however, remains up for debate.
That issue isn’t what brought a reporter and camera operator from an Erie media outlet to the meeting, but it was the focus of the five council members and five city staff members present. No members of the public attended the session. Less than seven hours after the meeting ended, a video posted on the city’s Facebook page had been viewed 245 times.
Last year, when the city also received $632,000, all of the funding was used to help bridge a 2022 budget deficit of approximately $805,000.
In a presentation to council Wednesday, Crawford County American Rescue Plan Program Manager Debra Frawley reviewed possible uses the city could consider in deciding what to do with the funds expected this year. Most municipalities have used their money to fund general government services, such as police, emergency response units and infrastructure needs, Frawley noted. Two top priorities for Crawford County, she added, have been expanded broadband services and community revitalization efforts.
“You can use it for general government services,” Frawley said. “The original intent of the legislation is to accomplish something; get past this pandemic and then accomplish something into the future — build something, build broadband, build infrastructure, make your workforce as good as it can be.”
City Manager Maryann Menanno recommended that the funds expected this year be similarly used to help span a 2023 deficit that is expected to grow to nearly $1 million.
Her recommendation quickly drew Roha’s support.
“The alternative is a 7-mill tax increase,” he said. Such an increase would mean the owner of a property assessed at the city’s median value of $25,000 would see their city property taxes increase $175 annually, from $573 to $748.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said she did not want to raise taxes, but argued in favor of considering other possible uses for the one-time federal funding. Not only should other uses be carefully considered, she said, but input on using the funds should be solicited from residents.
Vogel has consistently taken the same position since the city received federal funds last year, emphasizing that the federal relief is not a sustainable solution for the city’s deficit. Last year, she worked independently to gather input from residents. The results of those informal efforts, she said during budget discussions last fall, showed that using the funds to balance the city budget was not considered a high priority by residents.
“I’ve been very vocal from the beginning when we first received the allocation of these funds that this is kind of a one-time opportunity and that we should do it in a way that is thoughtful and forward-thinking and — at least — participatory,” Vogel said. “I feel strongly about giving our residents a chance to weigh in on how we use this money.”
Roha, on the other hand, criticized Vogel’s call for a town hall meeting and community survey regarding uses for the funds.
“We were elected by the public to make good decisions,” Roha said when Kinder asked if he was opposed to public input. A town hall meeting, he continued, would draw city resources and likely result in council members “getting our friends to come down and have a war of numbers” that still fails to represent the entire city.
“How accurate is that survey going to be,” Roha asked, if less than 1 percent of the city’s population participates.
“I think it would be more accurate than not talking to anybody,” Kinder quickly retorted. “I guess I’m just not opposed to hearing more voices.”
With Roha raising the only objection to the plan, council directed Menanno to develop a plan for soliciting public input on use of the federal relief funds via a town hall-style meeting and possible surveys. Menanno said general suggestions would be developed by staff members and provided to council for consideration by Aug. 19. Council next meets for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
