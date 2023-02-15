Two weeks after Meadville City Council unexpectedly gave preliminary approval to an ordinance intended to protect renters from landlord retaliation, the expected third and final vote did not take place.
Instead, council members on Wednesday voted 3-2 to table the issue until at least March 1.
The reason for the delay was in large part due to the threat of legal action if council moved forward with final approval. With the issue tabled, the city’s attorney said he hopes to meet with an attorney representing the group threatening to sue.
Meadville Landlords United LLC is the group behind the threatened lawsuit, according to a letter read to council Wednesday by Alysia Mowad, an owner of rental properties in the city, and signed by Douglas E. Gawel, an attorney with the Wexford-based Dornish Law Offices.
The letter informed council of Meadville Landlords United’s intention to sue the city over the rental registration and licensing program passed in December and insisted that council “CEASE AND DESIST from any further action until a time when an ordinance protecting the rights of both tenants and landlords can be enacted.”
The letter from Gawel offered particular criticism for a portion of the proposed ordinance that places the burden of proof on landlords who are accused of retaliation.
The ordinance outlines a variety of protected activities that tenants can engage in and that could not later be used as justification for eviction — activities such as participating in a tenants’ association, requesting repairs, requesting that rent levels and fees not be increased, filing complaints about the landlord with relevant agencies, speaking to the press, and speaking at public hearings.
After listing these protected activities, the anti-retaliation ordinance states that in any civil proceedings following lease terminations, “it shall be the burden of the landlord to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the action was taken solely for a non-retaliatory purpose.”
If such an ordinance becomes law, Gawel’s letter argues, “something so commonplace as raising rent would have to be proved as non-retaliatory if the tenant ‘requests the landlord to … refrain from increasing the rent or fees’ within one year of the request.”
A message seeking comment from Gawel on Wednesday afternoon was not returned prior to the Tribune’s deadline.
Voting in favor of the move to table the anti-retaliation ordinance were Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, Councilman Jim Roha and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers. Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel voted against the move.
The 10 members of the public who addressed council on the topic were split evenly between landlords who opposed the ordinance and supporters of the measure. Several of those who opposed it criticized council for adding votes on the ordinance in the middle of the Feb. 1 meeting when the agenda released before the meeting had listed only discussion. Several supporters, on the other hand, said tenant protection was an urgent need and applauded council for acting quickly to address it.
Myers said council had voted to add the unexpected voted to the agenda with a specific group of renters in mind.
“The reason why there was that push was our concern for the Connect 55 people,” Myers said, referring to Connect55+, a Pine Street apartment complex where residents, many of them senior citizens, have protested rent increases of 30 percent or more. “That’s why we felt compelled because we’re very concerned. Their leases are coming up March 1.”
Tim Wachter, the city’s attorney, said that even had council passed the anti-retaliation ordinance on Wednesday, it would not have taken effect for another 20 days after passage.
With the third and final reading of the proposed ordinance tabled for the time being, Wachter said he will meet with Gawel “to see if there’s middle ground on any of these provisions that may or may not be of concern and then bring that back to City Council to decide if they want to do anything about it.”
