Meadville City Council has put on hold any decision on whether to allow a liquor license transfer into the city to benefit Allegheny College.
At its meeting Thursday night, council members unanimously voted to table any action on the proposed transfer of a liquor license from West Mead Township into Meadville. Thursday’s meeting was preceded by a 45-minute public hearing before county on the proposed transfer.
The college wants to buy the state-issued liquor license held by Yukon Ron’s Bar & Grill Inc. The current licensed location is the now-closed Bootlegger’s Lounge, 356 Baldwin St., in West Mead Township. The license is in “safekeeping,” still valid but deactivated under Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board rules.
Pennsylvania’s Liquor Code requires a public hearing be held by the new host municipality whenever a license is to be transferred from one municipality to another.
“I need time to think about the justification that has been given and its effect on the community,” Councilman Jim Roha, who made the motion to table, said following the meeting. “I’d like to have time to consider everything we heard.”
Councilman Larry McKnight, who seconded the motion to table, had questioned during the hearing whether Allegheny had adequate public safety resources or would need to rely on Meadville Police Department in the event of alcohol-related disturbance calls.
“Public safety and unforeseen costs to our police and public safety,” McKnight said of why he wanted to table the issue.
Hilary Link, the college’s president, said she wasn’t disappointed by the lack of a vote on the issue.
“No, it would have been nice, but we’ll come back. It’s the governmental process,” she said following the vote.
Testifying at the hearing, Link told council that in the COVID-19 pandemic era, Allegheny, like other colleges, is struggling on several fronts.
One is re-creating a sense of community on campus. “That is the primary reason we’re seeking a liquor license,” she said.
Also, “We’re struggling with retention issues,” she added. “We’re struggling with financial issues. We need to keep our campus vibrant, therefore to keep the community vibrant, to retain students to the best of our ability.”
She said being able to offer students “a place to gather late at night after many of the bars have closed is something we’ve heard again and again is a desirable thing for them.”
A third reason Link said was the college already has been able to offer alcohol sales at its sporting events, but through catering the license of its contracted food vendor. It’s led to a more vibrant environment on campus by helping to draw larger crowds to athletic and other events.
However, the fourth reason is competitive, Link said. Allegheny is losing some students to other colleges of similar size and academic makeup as they already have a liquor license.
With its own license, Link said, the alcohol sales at Allegheny would be within its McKinley’s food court in the Henderson Campus Center, which already is open to the public, as well as extending sales to sporting and some other on-campus events.
“We are not talking about creating a pub or a restaurant,” she said. “We are merely talking about adding some taps to McKinley’s.”
Having the license would add to community-building aspects on campus, according to Link.
However, James Barco, who has lived on Highland Avenue near campus for 60 years, said he was against the transfer.
“I’ve had them bust bottles in my driveway, pee in my driveway, fights — everything,” he said of students who have consumed too much alcohol.
Ron Gebhardt, owner of Chipper’s Pub in downtown Meadville, was against it for economic reasons, noting that food and drink sales to Allegheny students comprise about 30 percent of his revenue.
“When they come down to my establishment we keep an eye on them,” Gebhardt said. “We make sure they get home safe.”
“They’re in the business of education,” he said, adding Allegheny shouldn’t be getting into alcohol sales.
Council members didn’t indicate when they would take up the issue again.