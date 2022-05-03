Meadville City Council’s subcommittee on housing and economic development continued its exploration of a rental property inspection and licensing program last week before a much smaller audience, but a livestream of the meeting suggests interest in the topic remains strong.
Only three members of the public attended the meeting in person — down from 23 who attended the March 30 meeting — but a video of the meeting posted to Facebook has been viewed more than 620 times. A video of the March meeting has been viewed more than 910 times.
The hour-long meeting confronted a variety of questions council will face if it ultimately launches a rental inspection and licensing program. The discussion was informed by a survey of such programs currently used by other municipalities in the state’s northwest region. Committee members Mayor Jaime Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight were joined by Redevelopment Authority member Joe Tompkins, City Manager Maryann Menanno and Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson
Johnson, who also serves as the city’s zoning officer, weighed in on a number of the questions. With regard to whether an inspection program should be run by city staff or administered by a third party agent, Johnson recommended strongly that it be handled “in house.” Having the city staff its own inspection program would likely make it more responsive, consistent and efficient, according to Johnson. At the same time, he noted, an in-house program would probably be more expensive than employing a contractor.
Johnson also recommended that a licensing program require rental property owners to maintain at least a minimal level of insurance on their properties. Approximately $20,000 to $25,000, for instance, would likely cover the cost of demolition and cleanup in the event an otherwise uninsured rental home were destroyed by fire, he said.
On the issue of whether the city should require that a property’s property taxes, stormwater fees, water and sewer bills all be up to date in order for a rental license to be issued, Johnson called it a “strictly political question” and thus a policy that should be determined by elected officials rather than city staff.
“It’s not a bad idea from a policy perspective,” he said. “It’s a way to get it paid, I suppose.”
Some licensing programs in the region include such a requirement, Johnson noted, but most do not.
Discussion seemed to favor a requirement that rental property owners who live more than about 40 miles from Meadville be required to have a local property manager.
The possibility of exempting some rental properties from the licensing requirements was also discussed. For instance, rental properties that are occupied in part by the owner, for instance, are exempted in some programs, as are rental units occupied by family members of the owner. Tompkins noted that none of the programs surveyed include public housing units in the program, but Johnson advised that Section 8 housing, in which landlords receive federal subsidies on behalf of low-income households, should be included.
“I know that could potentially put an additional burden on Section 8 landlords,” Johnson said, “but having been a Section 8 landlord at one point, it’s really not that much of a burden.”
Opinions differed on whether it was a good idea to require landlords to supply the names of their tenants, with Kinder arguing that such a requirement would be an invasion of privacy. Tompkins argued in favor of requiring landlords to disclose the amount they charged for rent of specific units so that the city could publicize that information, but was met with some skepticism from other meeting participants. Menanno, for instance, said she would have to check whether that would be legal. Johnson said he would be interested to know such information, but that he “didn’t think it was any of our (the city’s) business.”
McKnight expressed concern that landlord would use the cost of the licensing program in justifying rent increases to tenants and wondered what the city could do to avoid such an outcome.
Kinder stressed the need to educate residents about the program.
“The whole thing is the transparency,” she said. “Making sure that everything is out in the open.”