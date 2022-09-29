Increased public input into how the city determines its spending priorities was the goal of discussions Wednesday between members of Meadville City Council’s subcommittee on community involvement and city staff members.
Whether plans in the works to achieve that end succeed remains an open question for some involved.
“I want to try something,” said Tim Groves, the city’s interim finance director, after the meeting. “I just don’t know if it will be as effective as we think, but I think we’re willing to try a different avenue to get more participation.”
The proposed avenue to a more participatory budgeting process — in which average residents, not just city officials, have more of a say in how city government spends its money — would move forward in two parallel lanes.
The first is a community survey that would be available online and in hard copies distributed to various city locations. The survey takes the $632,000 in federal pandemic relief funds that Meadville is receiving this year and asks respondents to rank their priorities for how that money should be spent.
The possible spending plans fall into five general categories: city operations, housing, parks and recreation, health and safety, and neighborhood improvements. Each of the specific possibilities — from ideas like “offer incentives to develop upper-story housing downtown” and “funds for city software” to proposals for flood-prevention rain gardens and sidewalk improvements — are tasks that were included in previously approved city- and county-developed plans.
The draft of the survey discussed at the meeting requires respondents to identify themselves as residents, owners of city property who reside elsewhere, nonresidents who work in the city, or owners of businesses in the city. It also asks for a home address and an email address.
The survey includes 32 possible spending priorities. One that has already been a topic of discussion for City Council is listed first.
“The city has run on a deficit for several years and the possibility of raising taxes (is) on the table,” the survey reads. “Do you feel the city should use all or a portion of the $632,000 in (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to help balance this year’s budget?”
The second proposal for involving more voices in the budgeting process was what City Manager Maryann Menanno described as “more of an open house-style budgeting presentations.” Instead of the traditional budget hearings involving city department heads explaining their budget requests and often responding to line-by-line queries from council members, Menanno said an open house approach could be more interactive with informational charts and a chance for members of the public to ask questions of both council members and department heads.
Groves, who has not regularly attended meetings of council’s subcommittees since they were established earlier this year, pressed for additional details.
“Can I ask what you envision in an open house?” Groves asked. “What would it look like if I have open house for the police department? What happens — so I can get an idea of what to prepare for?”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel compared the idea to several public information sessions held at the City Building over the summer to publicize a proposed zoning update. The four sessions, held at various times over the course of three weeks, included maps, presentations and city officials answering questions and soliciting feedback. Menanno said a total of about 10 people attended the sessions.
Groves later said he liked the idea of an open house but worried that multiple simultaneous conversations could lead to confusion over the budget message. He also acknowledged that the traditional budget hearing format is one he has participated in “forever” — or at least for the more than 30 years he has worked for the city.
“I like the open house concept,” he said in the meeting. “I just wonder, how do I get everyone to hear the same thing — that’s what really concerns me.”
Groves raised other concerns, saying the average resident is likely to be more interested in police or fire department activities or how city snowplow priorities are determined than in the minutiae of budgeting.
“I’m just not sure if the numbers are going to mean something to somebody when they come in,” Groves said. And even if they do, he added, “We don’t have a lot of flexibility.”
Vogel responded by noting that the two previous budget seasons she has participated in have resulted in “stuffy meetings where no one else can ask questions and we don’t really change a whole lot about the budget.”
Even if there isn’t much opportunity to reshape specific budget allocations, an open house approach would still be beneficial, according to Vogel. It would be a chance for both council members and residents “to more deeply understand city finances and how we arrive at the numbers that we have,” she said.
