Higher-than-expected bids for conversion of East Street from brick to asphalt forced Meadville City Council last week to amend its agenda and reallocate more than $28,000 previously designated for use in combating blight. Council also approved $120,000 in paving in other parts of the city.
After completing the planned business at its meeting Wednesday, council members voted unanimously first to add the reallocation proposal to the agenda and then again to approve repurposing the funds from blight to the East Street project.
“If council does not authorize the modification, this will come out of city funds,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told members just before the vote.
The project, which includes brick removal, paving and construction of curbs and driveway aprons, was part of the city’s 2019 federal grant for improvements to areas of low to moderate income. At the time, city officials estimated the cost at $92,000, and that amount was designated for the project in Meadville’s 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award.
A report last month increased the estimate to nearly $99,000, but the lowest of three bids received was $137,000. Council members unanimously approved the bid from Lindy Paving of New Galilee.
Part of the difference can be made up from the city’s stormwater fund since the curb work is eligible for stormwater funds. With the bid approved and the majority of the project ineligible for stormwater funding, the city would have been forced to dig into its annual operating budget to find the remaining $28,000.
Menanno pointed to increased construction costs and the COVID-19 pandemic in explaining the high bids received for the project. After the meeting she also said the city’s consulting engineer had drawn up formal plans for the project prior to the bid being awarded to ensure the conversion from brick to asphalt went smoothly and to anticipate potential stormwater drainage issues.
The $28,000 originally designated for combating blight would likely not be used for that purpose due to the restrictions on using such funds that come with the federal program, according to Menanno. For instance, CDBG funds cannot be used in any floodplains, which eliminates several city neighborhoods that otherwise would be prime candidates for blight remediation. And any properties purchased with CDBG funds must be monitored by city for a decade, Menanno said.
“There are easier avenues for us to use to combat blight that are not so full of red tape,” she said in an interview.
While spending the money on blight would have brought with it a lengthy investment of labor from the city, reallocating the funds brings its own administrative demands — enough to result in internal debate over which step to pursue and to contribute to the last-minute nature of council’s vote last week, according to Menanno.
The reallocation, for instance, must be approved by the state officials who administer the distribution of the federal funds, and a public hearing to seek input on the reallocation must be held before the state will approve it. But that process ultimately proved more appealing than the possibility of acquiring blighted properties and then monitoring them for 10 years.
The one-block portion of East Street to be paved, located about a block west of Huidekoper Park, is approximately 315 feet long and stretches from Fairmont Avenue to where East Street ends at Willow Street. Two homes facing East Street are located on the block.
The additional paving approved by council will be funded by the city’s 2020 CDBG award and will be performed by Protech Asphalt Maintenance Inc. of New Castle. Menanno told council that the company’s bid was the lowest of four received “by a lot.” In contrast to the East Street bids, the winning bid from Protech "came in at what was projected in 2020," she said.
The streets to be paved under the contract are Walnut Street from Liberty Street to Diamond Park; East Steers Street from Liberty Street to Chancery Lane; Arden Place from East Henry Street to its end; and all of Plateau Drive. None of the areas to be paved involve conversion from brick to asphalt.