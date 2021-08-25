Amid a search to fill three vacant patrol officer positions that stretched on for nearly three months, Meadville City Council members last week voted unanimously to reaffirm their support for diversity in the Meadville Police Department.
The resolution, which had no immediate impact, noted that council “desires to explore options to diversify” the police force in order to “better represent the community as a whole.”
Local NAACP members who met with police and city officials over the course of last year made addressing the lack of women and minority officers a key point when they presented a series of recommendations to council in April.
Passage of the resolution was received positively by leaders of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP and the police department.
The Rev. Cameron Bowman, president of the chapter, was one of several members who urged council to pass the resolution.
“I’ve been a Meadville resident for four years and the growth that I’ve seen just in that short period of time of us working with city officials has been fantastic,” Bowman said, “so I’m here to support what is going to be presented. I’m here to say that we stand behind it and any way that we can help and assist to work together, we are here to do so.”
The resolution comes as the department continues to work short-handed, having been down three patrol officers since resignations in late spring. Two school-based officers have helped to handle the extra work, but will soon be unavailable as the school year begins.
“Typically we have 16 uniformed patrol officers,” Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci said Monday. “Right now we’re down to 13 uniformed patrol officers. Those two (school-based) officers — we were lucky enough to have them for the summer, but without them we’re definitely going to be in a pinch.”
The department clearly has a need for new officers, but whether any female or minority candidates will be available to fill those vacancies remains uncertain. A full complement for the department is 22, including the chief and assistant chief; currently there are no women or minorities on the force.
Civil service testing for a new pool of candidates for municipal police officers was conducted earlier this month by the Northwest Pennsylvania Police Testing Consortium in Erie. Stefanucci said that about 100 people participated in the physical and written tests and that typically about 70 receive passing scores.
When Meadville began its hiring search in late spring, Meadville could not have hired a woman or a person of color now matter how much of a priority council placed on diversity: There were no minority or women candidates available to the city among the candidates remaining from last year’s testing process, Stefanucci said. He was uncertain how many might be among this year’s pool.
Several factors complicate the question of whether candidates who pass the qualifying exams are available to Meadville, according to Stefanucci.
Applicants to Meadville’s department must not only have passed the exams but must also be at least 21 and must already have achieved their state certification for municipal police officers. Candidates also select from a pool of about two dozen agencies the ones they are interested in applying to, and not all of them select Meadville.
In fact, Meadville faces enough challenges in hiring any police officer candidates, minority or otherwise, that Stefanucci saw little reason to be optimistic.
“We still have our concerns with our draw as a police department compared to others that are drawing from the same pool of candidates,” he said.
Topping the list of challenges are two items, according to Stefanucci.
“Pension and pay,” he said. “We’re falling behind in pay and we no longer have the defined benefit pension system, so essentially someone would have to specifically want to work in Meadville and be willing to give up essentially a retirement and yearly salary.”
In a June interview regarding the resignations of three patrol officers in quick succession, Chief Michael Tautin said he was aware of no other municipal departments in the region that had switched from defined benefit pensions to defined contribution plans as Meadville did. The city’s police department made the move from traditional pensions to defined contribution plans, which are similar to 401(k) plans, in 2015.
All three of the officers who resigned had been hired under the new plan.
“We haven’t lost anybody who’s still on the old pension system,” Stefanucci said this week.
Marcia Metcalfe, a member of the NAACP’s political action committee, acknowledged the challenges the city faces in attempting to diversify its police force when she joined Bowman in addressing council last week.
“They are real and they are substantial,” she said.
Council’s reaffirmation of its commitment to diversity in the police force in the face of those challenges was similarly substantial, according to Metcalfe, not mere lip service.
“This resolution won’t make all that go away,” she said, “but it does, I think, provide an important statement of the city’s commitment to work toward relieving those barriers and creating a force that is more representative of the community it serves.”
According to Stefanucci, the resolution won’t impact the department’s day-to-day operations — a commitment to inclusion already existed and will continue — but other effects are already evident.
The structure of the hiring process won’t change, Stefanucci said, but the make-up of the interview board that meets with eligible candidates will likely be more inclusive. Last year, for instance, an NAACP member joined the group that typically includes area law enforcement officials. In addition, plans are in the works for Meadville officials to meet with state police involved with minority recruitment to learn from those efforts.
