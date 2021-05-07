Members of Meadville City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved work that will continue major renovations at the Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, which houses Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offices.
Replacement of flooring and repainting throughout nearly the entire structure will take place soon, according to interim City Manager Gary Johnson. The work is expected to be completed by June 30 and will be made easier because DEP employees have been working remotely for more than a year.
“DEP plans to move back in on July 5,” Johnson told council, “so we’re trying to get this all done before they move in. It saves a lot of time and hassle and money to get them (contractors) in while they (DEP employees have been out due to COVID.”
The $362,688 flooring contract was awarded to Continental Flooring Co., a Scottsdale, Arizona-based specialist in flooring for federal and state agencies. The $188,285 painting contract was awarded to Dynasty Construction Unlimited Inc. of Corry.
Johnson noted that both companies receiving contracts were unfamiliar. Ashley Porter, the city’s consulting engineer, said that “a lot of companies are bidding outside their normal markets,” according to Johnson. “They have to go through all the standard requirements,” he added.
Continental Flooring’s winning bid for flooring replacement was one of two received, according to Porter. The firm will replace carpet tiles and vinyl tiles everywhere in the building except file storage, loading and garage areas.
Dynasty Construction’s painting bid was the only one received. The company will paint nearly all of the interior wall and trim surfaces throughout the four-story building except file storage, loading and garage areas.
In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, Johnson said the bidding process was open to all local painting and flooring companies. The opening of bids for the projects was held Tuesday, Johnson added, “in order to maximize the time for bidders.”
The upgrades for the building, which first opened in 1994, follow up on two significant projects last year: a $1.4 million replacement of the heating and air conditioning systems and a $325,000 updating of the lighting. The work approved Wednesday brings the investment in building improvements to $2.3 million.
All of the work was required as part of the city’s 10-year lease agreement with DEP, which council approved in December and which was finalized by Pennsylvania Department of General Services earlier this year. The department, which has occupied the building at the corner of Chestnut and Market streets since its opening, pays the city annual rent of $1.32 million under the terms of the lease.
More work remains to be performed, most notably a roof replacement project, according to Johnson, as well as smaller repairs, the addition of electric vehicle charging stations, countertop replacements and other tasks.
“Make sure the public understands this was part of the contract to keep the jobs here in Meadville,” Mayor LeRoy Stearns said in reference to the renovations required as part of the city’s lease agreement with the department.
The 63,000 square foot Leap Building is normally home to about 170 DEP employees, a spokesman told the Tribune in December. The vast majority of those employees began working remotely in mid-March 2020, with about 10 to 15 in the building through the course of a typical day during the pandemic.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.