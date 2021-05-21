Members of Meadville City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to authorize the transfer of a restaurant liquor license into the city from Vernon Township.
The request came from TG Holdings LLC, which operates as Cannon’s Chophouse. The license will be used at the restaurant’s new location, 994 Market St., which previously served as the location of 1776 Bar and Grill.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel saw the move as symptomatic of positive economic signs in the city.
“I’m finding some things to be encouraged by. I’m really excited that Cannon’s is moving into town,” she said, calling several planned openings on Chestnut Street as a “silver lining” to the downtown area having multiple vacancies.
Mayor LeRoy Stearns, similarly noting business-related construction on Chestnut, said the city would need to consider permitting to allow contractors working in the area to park nearby their job sites.
A public hearing to allow comments on the proposed transfer was held immediately prior to council’s regular meeting. No members of the public appeared to comment on the transfer.
Approval from local government is necessary when a liquor license is transferred from one municipality to another when the destination is in a location with more than one liquor license per 3,000 residents, interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council. Final authority over the transfer rests with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.