Meadville City Council members last week unanimously approved a change to the schedule of their two regular voting meetings each month.
Beginning in June, council’s meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Council meetings are held in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
Mayor Jaime Kinder said the change of schedule was designed to accommodate the city’s recently hired attorney.
The city hired Erie-based Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. in October with attorney Tim Wachter taking the lead role in representing the city. Knox Law Firm has been represented by several attorneys at council meetings since then as scheduling conflicts have prevented Wachter from attending regularly. Wachter is expected to appear consistently when the new schedule takes effect.
The scheduling change will not effect the study session and subcommittee meetings council holds at noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Council has held 6 p.m. meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of each month for more than a decade, but there is precedent for the schedule change, according to Councilman Jim Roha.
Roha said he recalled evening meetings being held on Tuesdays in the 1990s and and 1970s. Roha served on council from 1978 through 1981 and again from 1994 through 1997. He was elected again in 2017 and reelected in 2021.
Council next meets for a study session Wednesday at noon. Council’s next voting meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 17. Next month, the voting meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on June 6 and 20.
