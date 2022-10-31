When Meadville City Council meets Wednesday, the agenda will include a vote on whether to approve an employment agreement with the latest addition to city hall staff.
The addition, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, would be an “independent contractor” rather than a city employee whose duties primarily involve the city’s social media presence.
A contract reviewed by the city’s law firm lays out various duties and a pay rate of $18 per hour that would be paid by the city, according to Menanno.
City Council members interviewed Sunday differed sharply on the nature of the new worker’s duties and whether the addition is necessary.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight offered a cautionary take on the issue and said he hopes to learn more about it at council’s Wednesday meeting.
“I’m still finding out about it,” McKnight said in a phone interview, “so I really don’t want to speculate until I’m comfortable with knowing exactly — because I have questions too, as to why we need it, the full extent of what they’re going to be doing and the cost.”
Councilman Jim Roha, the only Republican member of council, had already formed a skeptical position on the notion of adding someone else to the payroll at a time when the city is facing a deficit that could top $300,000 even if all of the federal pandemic relief funds the city receives this year are used to help balance the budget.
“Why do we need another person?” Roha asked. “We’ll probably have to make cuts to the budget and we’re adding another person? Even if it’s a contracted position, it duplicates a position that already exists.”
The city “already has someone working on the website,” Roha noted.
Menanno in June told The Meadville Tribune that the city was in the process of switching to a new website and website host.
“It astounds me, I guess is the only word,” Roha said. “It’s certainly no time to be talking about spending more taxpayer money on a position that is not needed.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder, in contrast, said the city could use some help with managing its social media presence.
“He should be at different events and showcasing all the great things that Meadville does because I think some of that falls through the cracks,” Kinder said. “I think that we’re falling short on letting the public know all of the good things that Meadville is doing — the grants we’re applying for, the good work the city employees are doing, and how we’re pushing initiatives and how we’re making people’s lives better here.”
Menanno said the prospective contractor has already begun informally shadowing Kinder.
That shadowing has included making use of the table in Kinder’s office, where Roha repeatedly saw the man in recent weeks. It also contributed to Roha’s description of position as essentially an assistant for Kinder, as did a draft contract that described the position as reporting to both Menanno and Kinder, according to Roha. City employees report only to the city manager, Roha said, and the manager answers to City Council.
Kinder said the contractor has used her office because that’s where space was available and that he would not be performing the responsibilities of an assistant. In fact, she said, an Allegheny College intern who comes to her office for several hours each week already performs duties comparable to those of an assistant, while the new position would be focused on social media.
He’s an “independent contractor for now,” Kinder said. “That’s what we can do and I think it’s a good addition to Meadville.”
