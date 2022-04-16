Climate change is a global phenomenon, but a presentation to Meadville City Council this week asked the city to endorse a local response.
“This is about trying to hand a better plan to the next generation,” said Guy McUmber, the Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission member who chaired a task force of volunteer city residents in developing a proposed climate action plan for Meadville. “The information is getting worse regularly and so we have to act quickly in doing all of this.”
Developed over the past two years with support from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and ICLEI — Local Governments for Sustainability, a nonprofit based in Germany that supports sustainable urban development, the proposed climate action plan outlines a variety of policy proposals to reduce and offset the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Among the more ambitious elements in the plan are a goal of zero net carbon emissions for the city by 2050 and even “trying to get the city off grid if possible,” McUmber said. Key to achieving that and other goals, McUmber continued, would be the formation of an Environmental Advisory Council staffed by volunteers to coordinate implementation of the plan’s various policies.
“The goal is going to be to not put more burden on the city,” McUmber told council. “It’s really going to be a people’s plan.”
The council’s efforts would consist largely of a “major educational adventure” in the hopes of inspiring people to adopt sustainable practices, according to McUmber.
Last month the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the proposed plan for review and consideration by City Council. Council will return to the plan when it meets Thursday and could vote to adopt it then or next month.
Several members of the task force that formulated the plan were present for council’s study session this week. In addition to McUmber, the task force included several Allegheny College professors and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
At least two meeting participants expressed skepticism about parts of the plan.
Zeroing in on some of the specific possibilities outlined in the presentation, Councilman Jim Roha asked whether some would work against each other. Would an effort to increase the city’s tree canopy, for instance, undermine efforts to increase solar power generation, Roha asked.
City resident Frank Yohe similarly reacted with skepticism to the idea of planting more trees, asking if the city would be required to pay for repairs decades later if the roots of those trees damaged nearby sidewalks. But Yohe, who stressed that he agreed with the need to address climate change, said the bigger issue was whether the city was the best vehicle to take such actions.
Climate change responses should be driven by higher levels of government, such as Crawford County or the state of Pennsylvania, Yohe said, or organizations such as Allegheny College should take charge of coordinating a local climate action plan.
“I don’t know that the city can do much about this, and believe me, it’s going to cost you money,” Yohe told council. “So I assume that by adopting this and the city taking on the responsibility, you have extra money. That’s what you’re telling the folks.”
Comments from task force members at the meeting suggested that such skepticism was misplaced, both on the specific level of policy proposals and the more general question of whether the city could or should adopt a climate action plan.
With regard to planting more trees, for instance, the challenges raised by Roha and Yohe can be overcome, according to Allegheny College professor Matt Bethurem. Trees can be planted strategically, Bethurem suggested, so that they don’t shade solar cells or uproot any sidewalks.
As for the larger question of the city’s involvement, Bethurem said that far from committing the city to any particular actions or spending, the plan establishes goals.
On the same theme, McUmber, who was scheduled to meet with the Crawford County Board of Commissioners about the plan later the same day, said that relying on volunteers offered several advantages. Not only would the city be setting an important example, it would qualify for funding support from state and federal sources.
According to the Pennsylvania DEP, local governments leading by example is an important strategy of the state’s climate action plan. So far, 13 municipalities and counties in the state have adopted plans over the past two years.
“I’m proud of the city for considering this,” McUmber concluded, “because it’s not something that has to be done, but I think it’s really something we’re doing for the future and for our children.”
City Council will continue its consideration of the plan when it meets this week at 6 p.m. Thursday instead of the usual Wednesday. Those who wish to address council should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet. The proposed climate action plan is available on the city’s website at cityofmeadville.org/plansreports.