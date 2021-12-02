Meadville City Council members on Wednesday voted 4-1 to approve the first and second readings of an $11.8 million budget for 2022 that will come with no tax increase. Final approval of the budget and the accompanying tax levy is expected at council’s Dec. 15 meeting.
The budget’s deficit of nearly $800,000 will be balanced using a combination of approximately $662,000 in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and a one-time transfer of $130,757 from one of the city’s reserve funds.
The decision to use money from the Rate Stabilization Fund, a reserve established in the late 1990s with proceeds from the sale of the city’s sewer system, went against the recommendation of City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“Now is not the time to raise taxes,” Mayor LeRoy Stearns said following the meeting, which lasted less than 25 minutes.
At council’s previous meeting, Menanno warned that failure to implement the tax increase would leave the city facing a precipitous financial “cliff” in 2024 when no more federal relief funds are available. Incremental tax increases this year and next year could soften the impact of that cliff, she said, but without such increases Meadville could be facing a budget deficit of $1 million two years from now — and residents could be facing a tax increase of as much as 7 mills.
A 1-mill tax increase this year would bring the city’s real estate tax rate to 23.92 mills. Each mill of tax is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, owners of a property assessed at the city’s median value of $25,000 would see their annual property tax bill go up from $573 to $598, an increase of $25 annually.
A 7-mill tax increase, in contrast, would drive that average tax bill up more than 30 percent, from $573 to $748.
Asked if City Council should have implemented incremental tax increases over the past decade in anticipation of situation Menanno described, Stearns, who has served continuously on council since first being elected in 1997, said, “Honestly, yes.”
“A mill here, a mill there — absolutely,” he added, citing a regular increase in the cost of operations that can be anticipated every year. “Realistically, we should be moving a mill of tax, or at least a half mill to a mill of tax, every year, but there’s so many things that happen in a year.”
The lone vote against the no-tax-increase budget came from Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who last month urged her fellow council members to consider using the federal pandemic relief funds for purposes other than eliminating the budget deficit.
Vogel reiterated her position on Wednesday and argued that using city reserve funds and federal relief funds to balance the budget was “shortsighted.”
“It doesn’t set us up for a good position in the future,” she said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.