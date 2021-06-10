COCHRANTON — While some residents oppose a proposed state-licensed brewery in Cochranton, the issue is out of Cochranton Borough Council's hands.
About 20 borough residents attended council's meeting this week in opposition to Earth Logix LLC of Cochranton's brewery plans, with several citing Cochranton as a "dry" community that can't permit alcohol sales.
The state's liquor laws permit a brewery license even in a "dry" municipality if the licensee is a manufacturer, according to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) regulations.
The prospective brewery, Crooked Creek Stables, would be located at 121 E. Pine St., with Earth Logix LLC as the licensee, according to PLCB records. The proposed site, the former W.L. Dunn Stables in the borough, is owned by JJ&K Real Estate LLC of Cochranton.
Earth Logix LLC, owned by Brandi and Gerald Benson, has a brewery license pending with the PLCB, but as yet, doesn't own the property of the proposed brewery. Brandi told the Tribune last month that the real estate sale is contingent upon PLCB approval of the brewery license.
It would be a $1.3 million project to purchase equipment and renovate the property into a brewery, restaurant and entertainment area, Gerald told council. It would have seating for about 80 people and would employ four to six people full time and another 14 to 20 part time, he said.
Several residents expressed concern at Monday's meeting about potential increased traffic and the narrowness of Pine Street in the area, plus noise and other factors.
Lisa Dunn, who lives across the street from the proposed site, presented a petition to council with 67 borough residents opposing the project. Dunn said she or her direct family own the land adjacent to at least three sides of the project site.
"It is simply that I want to protect my property," she told council.
But Cochranton has no zoning regulations, Brian Cagle, the borough's attorney, told the crowd. Zoning regulates how properties can be used within designated areas such as residential, commercial business, industrial and institutional.
"Even if the borough looks at it, there's nothing the borough can do" because of no zoning, he said. "The borough has no role in the matter."
A manufacturing license is different than other types of PLCB licenses such as those for restaurants, clubs and retailers, Cagle said.
Though Cochranton has banned the sale of alcohol for more than 85 years, the brewery license would be lawful, he added.
When Prohibition ended in 1933, Pennsylvania law made alcohol sales a local option, according to the PLCB. Voters in each municipality could ban or allow the sale of alcoho. Board records show Cochranton voters banned the sale of retail liquor in 1934 and the sale of retail beer in 1935. The last referendum in Cochranton in 2009 to allow the sale of beer was defeated by voters.
Pennsylvania's liquor laws changed in 2019 to give voters in a municipality the ability to oppose manufacturing licenses by referendum.
"A referendum is not done by council, that has to be done by citizens and presented to (the Crawford County Office of Election and) Voter Services," Cagle said.
If a referendum banning manufacturing of alcohol is approved by voters in a municipality, any manufacturing license then is not renewed by the PLCB, but the license can transfer to a different municipality.
