The city is optimistic that an anticipated revenue stream from a new ordinance will grow like a weed.
Members of Meadville City Council on Wednesday gave unanimous preliminary approval to a new ordinance that adds possession of small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia to the city’s local ordinances. Council will vote on the third and final reading of the ordinance when it meets Oct. 20.
The seemingly minor change will have a major impact for those convicted of such crimes in the future, who will face significantly decreased penalties. But city officials also expect the new ordinance to deliver significant help in stemming the growing city budget deficit.
Interim City Manager Maryann Menanno said preliminary budget plans for 2022 assumed the city would see $75,000 in new revenue as a result of fees associated with the new ordinance.
The figure, she added, was a conservative estimate and had been scaled back “dramatically” from a much higher original figure based on the number of similar charges filed by city police in 2020.
“We don’t know what the future will hold,” Menanno told council. “This will be the first time that we’ve tried something like this, so we did a smaller portion.”
Crimes involving up to 30 grams of marijuana — about an ounce — or drug paraphernalia are currently charged as misdemeanors under the state criminal code, Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department told council in proposing the new ordinance in August. Such offenses still will be crimes under the new ordinance and the penalties still will act as deterrents, according to Tautin, but the crimes can be charged as less serious summary offenses under the local ordinance.
Where a misdemeanor conviction could cost a marijuana user thousands in fines, lawyer’s fees and other costs, a summary offense conviction would, like a traffic citation, not require someone to hire a lawyer. The new ordinance sets fines for such offenses at $300.
A misdemeanor offense under the current approach can also impact those convicted for years by negatively affecting their attempts to find work or gain access to financial aid for higher education, Tautin told council in August.
“Having that misdemeanor charge on your record can be debilitating. It can be a big deal,” he said at the time. A summary charge “still offers us that deterrent — it’s still illegal, it’s still a drug, but with the fine paid, you don’t have the possible life-changing shackle of a misdemeanor.”
Making possession of a small amount of marijuana a less serious offense could also help make city streets safer, according to Tautin. Misdemeanor cases can often mean multiple days spent in court for officers involved, he told council, while summary citations would mean a much smaller investment of time from the department.
But the change also impacts city finances. Fines associated with misdemeanors are more than twice as high, but very little of the money goes to the city, according to Tautin. In contrast, the city will receive “the lion’s share of the fine” when the crimes are charged under the city’s local ordinances, he told council.
The ordinance has not yet received final approval and, assuming it does pass on the reading at council’s next meeting, it won’t take effect until 28 days later. But the question of what to do with the expected proceeds was raised even before it was time for council to vote on preliminary approval.
When a new revenue stream was created by the approval of third-party billing earlier this year, Councilman Jim Roha successfully lobbied for the creation of a reserve fund dedicated to fire department-related capital expenses so that the new revenue would be used exclusively for such purposes. On Wednesday, he suggested that council create a similar fund for police expenses with half of new marijuana possession fines — approximately $37,500 based on the current estimate — going into the fund each year.
The proposal came as an apparent surprise to interim Finance Director Tim Groves, who has already been plugging in $75,000 of new revenue into preliminary plans for next year’s budget.
“Obviously we were going to use that to help balance the 2022 budget,” Groves said, “so if this is in fact something that council wants to do, we probably need to know about it ahead of time because that will have a pretty dramatic effect on the budget.”
Roha suggested council return to the issue when members discuss the budget later this fall, but stressed the importance of setting funds aside for expected capital expenses so that future councils would have necessary resources.
