D.J. York, owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill, has been happy about an agreement with the city that allows him to use part of a city alleyway for outdoor dining.
So happy, in fact, that when York attended Meadville City Council’s meeting last week to see the vote on another such agreement for this summer, he uttered words rarely heard by council members.
“If you guys think $100 is not fair, I’m willing to pay more to rent that property,” York, wearing his black chef’s uniform, told council. He may have immediately had second thoughts as all five members, their eyes a bit wide, began laughing and smiling.
“Don’t rake me over the coals, but …,” he said, his request trailing off in the face of council’s reaction.
Ultimately, council members unanimously approved the agreement at the same $100 cost that has been assessed over the past two years.
York will be able to use the portion of North Cottage Street that runs along the western wall of his Chestnut Street restaurant for outdoor dining from May 1 until Nov. 1.
The area can operate seven days per week, beginning at 10 a.m. Closing times for the outdoor seating vary from 7 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Over the past two summers, the narrow block has hosted live music in addition to dining and has remained open to pedestrian traffic 24 hours per day.
York told council he plans to continue hosting such music on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The city has the right to discontinue the agreement with 48 hours notice. The agreement also requires York’s Pale Horse Industries Inc., which does business as Julian’s Bar and Grill, to maintain $1 million in general liability insurance.
York said the chance to use the alleyway was a significant factor in the restaurant’s continued existence.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he told council. “We wouldn’t have made it through the pandemic without that opportunity.”
Because the outdoor seating was a hit — and also because its temporary nature was somewhat problematic — York expressed interest in making the arrangement permanent.
If North Cottage Street alongside the restaurant were closed to traffic permanently, he said, it would make more sense to increase his investment in the seating area. A more durable approach could improve the safety of customers seated in the area while also increasing security for York’s investment. York noted that despite his installation of security cameras, he had repeatedly found himself replacing plants left outside in the seating area.
Most importantly, York said outdoor seating and live music can add to the allure of downtown Meadville.
“It’s a vibe we don’t have,” he said.
It was also a vibe that seemed alluring to at least one council member. Autumn Vogel asked York if he would be open to the possibility of outdoor seating on an alternative street instead of North Cottage.
“What if it were on Chestnut?” she asked. “If we explored something like that would you be open to thinking about that instead of the alley that you’ve got?”
“Absolutely,” York said.