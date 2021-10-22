CONNEAUT LAKE — What to do about repairs to some of the new docks at Fireman's Beach was the topic of a lengthy discussion at last week's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Two month ago the damage was brought to council's attention and the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee offered to pay $15,000 toward the repairs.
No action was taken at that time on the offer.
Council at the previous meeting hired a local engineer, Ashley Porter, to make a recommendation on the topic. He has not presented his report yet.
At last week's meeting, members, after much discussion, approved having borough solicitor Matt Jorden send a letter to Terra Works, the company responsible for construction of the docks, regarding the problem and how much Terra Works is responsible for it.
Also discussed was whether the docks have a warranty. Council member Mike Krepps said if there is one, someone should have a record of it.
Council member Bill Eldridge said the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which awarded the grant for the dock project, might have record of warranties.
Eldridge reported that local resident Bob Moss had prepared an in-depth report of his findings in the dock issue and has recommendations for repairs of the docks.
The report indicated the cost of repairs would be approximately $50,000 in the worse-case scenario.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said Moss spent a lot of time and energy on his report and Holabaugh found it very useful. Council member Mario DeBlasio agreed that Moss had done a great deal of work and DeBlasio added,"I greatly respect him."
After the discussion, members agreed something "needed to be done" soon and then referred the issue to the beach committee for further review.