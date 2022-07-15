Meadville City Council this week revisited the origins of the comprehensive zoning update currently under consideration.
Recent outreach efforts to inform residents about the proposed changes were less successful than had been hoped, according to Assistant City Manager Katie Wickert. Four sessions held at varying times, including evenings and a weekend, attracted only about eight participants, she said.
During their Wednesday study session, council members heard from Crawford County Planning Director Zachary Norwood as well as Courtney Dodge and Guy McUmber, who are both members of the Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission that produced the proposed ordinance in conjunction with a state-funded consultant.
Norwood began by reviewing the significant change of philosophy in the proposed update. Traditional zoning — what planners call “Euclidean” zoning, like what’s used in Meadville’s current ordinance — splits zones according to land use: Some areas are used for residences, some for commercial purposes, and so on.
The proposed zoning update instead takes a form-based approach, Norwood reminded council members, which addresses how people interact with the spaces they live and work in.
“Instead of controlling the use and saying what can and can’t be done in a property,” Norwood said, “in providing more flexibility you actually are controlling the character and the charm and the aesthetics to some degree of your community.”
The emphasis on neighborhood character, Norwood said, was influenced by resident responses to the My Meadville project several years ago, when participants emphasized their appreciation for the feel and look of their neighborhoods.
The degree to which the proposed zoning ordinance attempts to control aesthetics became a focus of discussion. After hearing Norwood say that zoning ordinances, even with form-based approaches, do not control the particular architectural styles or building materials used, Councilman Jim Roha responded.
“But in fact, the ordinance we just received does try to dictate the style,” Roha said. In fact, he continued, even regulations on such qualities as a minimum height could dictate styles by eliminating the possibility of a ranch home in certain zones, for instance.
Dodge, recalling the Planning and Zoning Commission’s work on the proposal, said that key goals included increased flexibility for land use in areas that include a mixture of residential and commercial purposes, such as the areas surrounding the Diamond Park district. Other goals, she added, included a desire to make the city more pedestrian friendly, to maintain neighborhood character, and where possible to make business areas in particular more attractive.
“I think it’s really exciting,” Dodge said. “I think it has a lot of potential for helping the city grow in a good way. Of course, you have to realize it will take time for this type of program to have impact because everything that’s here already is going to stay there.”
Linking the proposed changes to first steps toward development of the French Creek Heritage and Entertainment District, McUmber was similarly positive in his view of the updated ordinance.
“I like this too because it’s a proactive step,” he said. “The city’s going through a renaissance, and I think with the French Creek development, who knows what’s going to happen. I mean, there could be some really significant development. I hope there is, and this is just a way to have it done within the city’s character.”
But while the volunteers who helped craft the proposal had good things to say about it, council members already have heard skeptical responses from one of their own — Roha — and from several community members. Several people have raised concerns on potential negative impacts for seniors in particular while others have suggested that excessive regulations could deter development.
“How would you defend this?” City Councilwoman Gretchen Myers asked Norwood. “It’s come up at City Council.”
Norwood said a “silver bullet” was unlikely since any zoning laws at all are going to restrict how people use their property, but he did offer some reassurance.
“The community at large is looking for a type of community to live in,” Norwood said. “This tool provides one of the most efficient ways to achieve that vision and the desired outcomes of the community.”
As for regulations, he added, developers would rather have clearly defined expectations than inconsistency and uncertainty.
“If you are clear, consistent and concise,” he said, “then you will be attractive for investors because they know what they have to do.”
