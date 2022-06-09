Meadville City Council’s latest discussion about a possible environmental advisory council zeroed in on specific details — even the question of whether such a body should be called a council or a committee.
“I would have a problem with any use of the word ‘council’ under any conditions,” Councilman Jim Roha said with regard to the name.
The potential environmental advisory council — or committee — would be the most obvious result if members adopt a proposed climate action plan they’re expected to vote on at the June 15 meeting. Members reviewed a draft ordinance for the formation of such a committee during the study session Wednesday.
“It’s awkward, for sure,” said Gary Alizzeo, the city’s attorney, regarding use of the term “council,” which could lead to confusion between the environmental advisory committee and City Council itself.
Use of council in the draft ordinance being discussed was determined by its use in state regulations governing the formation of such bodies, according to Alizzeo.
“It’s strange to me that the state used that language,” Alizzeo said. “We don’t want to jeopardize any finds through the state, so I think we use the term they use in the statute, but we can call it an EAC — environmental advisory committee. I don’t think that’s a problem.”
Regardless of what it is called, the body would function similarly to the city’s various other authorities, boards, commissions and committees, according to Alizzeo. The city maintains more than 15 such organizations, ranging from the Market Authority and Meadville Area Recreation Authority, which oversee the Market House and Meadville Area Recreation Complex, respectively, to the Zoning Hearing Board, which hears zoning appeals and variance requests, and the Beautification Committee, which “examines aesthetic issues in the City,” according to the city’s website.
Upfront costs associated with formation of such a body would be limited to staff time devoted to setting agendas, attending meetings and recording minutes, according to Alizzeo. The committee would consist of three to seven members appointed by City Council and a major focus of their activity would be exploring grant opportunities related to the city’s environmental priorities. The committee’s role, however, would be advisory.
“They’re not authorized to go out and commit the city to anything,” Alizzeo said.
In council’s months-long debate over adopting the proposed climate action plan, the Wednesday study session was not the first time word choice has come to the forefront.
The 97-page plan, available online at cityofmeadville.org/plansreports, presents what proponents of the plan have referred to as a series of climate-related goals. A central purpose of the EAC, proponents have said, would be developing proposals to achieve those goals and bringing them to City Council for consideration.
But in outlining such goals over the course of dozens of tables used in the plan, each item lists a “Policy Action/Actor.” References to “policy,” critics have argued, suggest that the often broadly conceived proposals are not simply goals but could become actual policy.
The discussion Wednesday of a committee’s subordinate role to City Council seemed at least in part to be aimed at tempering such concerns.
If the proposed EAC is approved, it would not be the first time Meadville has had such a body. The city in the late 1990s — at a time when Roha was serving on City Council — formed a Joint Environmental Advisory Committee with Vernon and West Mead townships.
That body was focused exclusively on “matters dealing with protection, conservation, management, promotion and use of natural resources, relating to French Creek and its tributaries,” according to the ordinance adopted at the time by City Council. Chief among its purposes was to advise the three municipalities on the possibility of creating a greenway along the creek. A built-in sunset provision provided that the body was dissolved in 2008, 10 years after being created.
While City Council was considering various aspects of the proposed EAC under the metaphorical microscope, city property owner Ron Irwin argued they were missing the big picture during the public comment session that concluded the meeting.
“Why are you pushing this big green energy thing? and in pollution, China is by far the greatest polluter,” said Irwin, who has been a frequent critic of the proposed plan at recent City Council meetings. “How is your climate action plan going to affect China and the pollution they put in there?”
