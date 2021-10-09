Officials painted a grim picture of the night life in some of Meadville’s best loved spaces when they introduced a proposal at Meadville City Council’s meeting this week to close city parks from dusk until dawn.
The recommendation for the closure was based on input from Public Works and Meadville Police Department leaders, city attorney Elizabeth Spadafore told council, and was a response to “the dramatic increase in vandalism and dangerous drug-related activity that is happening in the darkness in our city parks.”
City ordinances do not currently address operating hours for city parks, Spadafore said. Amending the ordinance would allow hours to be posted and give authorities grounds for enforcement.
Contacted in the days following the Wednesday meeting, Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula and police Chief Michael Tautin did not paint so bleak a picture of the late night hours in city parks, but supported the idea that closing the parks at night could help cut down on unwanted activities.
Nearly all vandalism in city parks occurs overnight, Zieziula said. Shadybrook and Huidekoper parks have been the most frequent targets recently, and specific instances of vandalism have included spray painting and bent basketball rims.
“Shadybrook sees a lot of vandalism — this summer we’ve already replaced the windows in the bathroom three times,” Zieziula said.
Repairs take time, he added, especially when it means not just replacing the window but reattaching railings and other fixtures, as has been required in a couple of recent instances involving the Shadybrook restroom.
But Zieziula said his impressions were anecdotal in nature, not based on concrete figures.
Tautin, too, said that he didn’t have specific data regarding instances of vandalism or drug-related activities in city parks. But at the same time, he added, officers have found people “using or exchanging drugs in parks after hours at times” and morning calls about overnight park vandalism are a routine occurrence.
“It happens often enough that it should be dealt with,” Tautin said of the instances of vandalism and drug-related activity. Establishing official hours of operation for city parks, he added, “would give us a tool to try to lessen the crime occurring.”
When the proposal was raised with City Council, however, members immediately expressed concerns about the idea.
Residents are used to having access to the parks after dark, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight said.
“That’s the way it’s been forever,” McKnight said. “I think we’re asking for more trouble than it’s worth.”
Noting that the change as proposed would apply to all of the city’s parks, Mayor LeRoy Stearns drew a distinction, particularly with regard to the greenspace in the center of the city.
“Diamond Park is used a lot in the evenings,” Stearns said. “I’m OK with some of the parks (closing), but not all of the parks.”
Quoting from the proposed ordinance, Spadafore suggested that the point of the change would be to make it possible for police to “impose penalties for dangerous, unlawful, destructive and/or harmful activities,” not to prevent people from engaging in normal activities like walking their dogs in the evening.
But Stearns seemed unconvinced.
“But if you put a sign up that says it closes at dusk, you close at dusk,” Stearns said, “so if you’re walking you’re dog, you’re violating our ordinance.”
Looking ahead to earlier sunsets during winter months, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel questioned the wisdom of making dusk the cutoff point.
While the cusp between twilight and night in Meadville has been creeping forward from about 7:30 to about 7:17 p.m. over the past week, according to Sunrise-Sunset.org, the same transition occurs around 5:22 p.m. in early December.
Vogel also said that closing parks isn’t the only option when it comes to addressing concerns about vandalism and that input from residents, particularly those near the various parks that would be affected, could also be helpful.
Interim City Manager Maryann Menanno on Friday said that city staff members are reexamining whether the ordinance could be modified in a more specific manner rather than a blanket dusk-to-dawn closure for all city parks.
As for the increase in after-dark concerns in the parks, Menanno described a steady increase.
“It’s been growing substantially over the past few years and especially within the past year. We’ve been noticing more and more vandalism happening in the parks,” she said. “We’re trying to find a way to mitigate that.”
