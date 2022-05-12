Meadville’s aging infrastructure is in need of repair and on a number of fronts has reached the point at which “band aids” will no longer suffice, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“To maintain it to the level that it needs to be maintained at is just not feasible,” Menanno said Wednesday, “without the help of some grant monies or state monies.”
Developing a strategy for obtaining the millions of dollars needed and a list of priorities to focus on fixing were the topics of the Meadville City Council study session that preceded her comments. With the federal government pumping billions of dollars into grant programs aimed at infrastructure improvements over the next several years, Menanno said that securing finds for use in Meadville in the relatively near future was feasible.
“They seem to want to get funding out pretty quickly,” she said, “and the federal government does actually turn around funding on grants pretty quickly.”
Among the top priorities for infrastructure funding and one that received specific attention from council during the meeting was the Market Square parking garage.
The garage was once one of two parking decks in the city’s downtown area, but in 2015 council, confronted by long overdue repairs expected to cost nearly $3 million, opted to demolish the Mill Run parking deck and replace it with a surface lot. Today, it’s easy to see the Market Square garage, now seemingly headed down a similar path, as a fitting poster child for the ongoing “controlled deterioration” of infrastructure in Meadville, to use a phrase Menanno said came from a previous cohort of City Council members.
“The former council,” Menanno said, referring to the five council members serving in 2015, none of whom remain on council today, “had elected to allow the (Market Square) parking garage to undergo a controlled deterioration and not invest taxpayer money into it — or invest enough taxpayer money to keep it operational until the point where it was going to be torn down.”
Current council members, Menanno continued, are interested in exploring options for preserving the garage. As that interest is rekindled, however, the garage is showing various signs of neglect. About a half-dozen spaces on the ground level that had been rented to a nearby business are now out of service due to what Menanno described as falling rust.
No cars were damaged — the rust pieces are tiny, according to Menanno, but “enough to notice.” Other spaces on higher levels remain in use, but more and more makeshift barriers of plastic sheeting have been installed over spaces to prevent water discolored by rust from falling on vehicles. In some places, tattered and torn sheeting hung from above empty spaces, blowing in the steady breeze Wednesday afternoon.
Less visible infrastructure projects in need of repairs totaling millions of dollars include various culverts and bridges. Menanno cited the box culvert under Waelde Court, which connects two Meadville Medical Center parking lots. Heavy rains in 2018 led to closure and repairs, but today the culvert needs to be replaced.
“It was a band aid fix,” she said of the most recent work on the culvert.
Grant writing consultant Jason Ruggiero encouraged council members to focus on the priorities they deem most important in seeking federal grant support rather than grasping at the opportunities that seem most likely to win support.