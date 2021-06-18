Meadville City Council has continued its consideration of a three-year $6.9 million capital spending plan that, if passed in its current form, would include $4.6 million in new borrowing.
Wednesday's discussion included input from the police and fire chiefs. While they did not explicitly restate interim City Manager Gary Johnson’s assertion in previous meetings — “this isn’t a wish list, it’s a need list” — they offered clear support for that position.
Asked to explain how each capital needs fit into their five-year visions for each department, Chief Michael Tautin explained that Meadville Police Department’s needs are significantly more immediate in nature.
“My capital borrowing (request) was just to keep us running,” he told Councilwoman Autumn Vogel. “We need a car to get to the call, we need a radio to communicate back and forth. The things I deemed that were the most important were the only things I put in there just because we’re trying to keep costs down.”
On a night focused on projected spending for the police and fire departments, vehicles and radios were at the top of the request list. The police department projects a need to replace four sport utility vehicles over the next three years at a cost of approximately $204,000. New radios to replace obsolete models — those in use now were discontinued in 2015 — will likely cost $15,500.
Those expenses are dwarfed by the fire department’s requests. Chief Patrick Wiley has proposed replacing two vehicles in the department’s fleet — a 30-year-old engine and a 28-year-old aerial — with a single vehicle that combines both functions. The replacement vehicle, known in the trade as a “quint,” is projected to cost $1 million.
Meadville Central Fire Department also needs a new squad truck and its own set of new radios to replace obsolete models similarly discontinued in 2015. The fire department radios are projected to cost $28,500, down slightly from the original estimate. The higher price for fire department radios is due largely to the need for equipment that does not produce electrical activity capable of sparking a fire in hazardous conditions.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight repeated concerns he has raised previously regarding the expense for police vehicles and asked again about the possibility of purchasing used vehicles.
“Is it possible that we couldn’t get more mileage out of them?” he asked. “I just don’t understand why we can’t get more than 100,000 miles out of a vehicle.”
Tautin said most departments he is familiar with experience similar life cycles with their vehicles. The next three vehicles he has proposed replacing currently have mileage ranging from 86,300 to 141,000 miles.
Tautin said the department’s previous experiment with a used vehicle purchased from West Mead Township Police Department resulted in multiple repairs and a blown engine within two years. Pressed further by McKnight, he said he had not explored companies that specialize in refurbished police vehicles.
Councilman Jim Roha reiterated his concern about borrowing millions that will be paid back over 20 years for police vehicles that will be on the scrap heap in seven years or fewer. He suggested that the city consider a short-term capital fund of some sort to address such expenses while long-term borrowing like that under consideration be reserved for expenses like the fire department apparatus or paving, which will last 20 to 30 years in many cases.
Asked where such a fund could come from, however, Roha did not have a definite response. In the past, he pointed out, the city created reserve funds by selling assets — notably multimillion-dollar funds created by the sale of the water system and the sewer system.
The city cannot sell those assets again, however, and the funds created by those sales in the 1990s have been nearly depleted because the principal has been used in recent years to balance city budget shortfalls. And while extremely low interest rates in recent years have made borrowing attractive, they also mean that interest from the depleted reserve funds has little impact on the city’s overall financial situation.
One city asset on the market now, the former city hall, has an asking price of $749,000.
