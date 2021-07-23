It was an evening full of turnover for Meadville City Council on Wednesday as the sale of the former city hall was authorized, a new interim city manager was selected, and a former finance director was temporarily rehired.
Council members voted unanimously to authorize the sale of 984 Water St., the former seat of city government and more recently home to the headquarters of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC. The property is set to be sold to a subsidiary of Meadville Medical Center for $725,000.
The sale itself has not yet been finalized. Several steps must be executed before the building changes hands.
The resolution approved Wednesday authorizes the city to transfer the property to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, which will then sell the property to Home Care Connections, a for-profit business owned by the hospital and founded in 1989.
Before the authority can move forward with the transaction, its board must approve it. In addition, the resolution passed this week by council calls for the authority and the hospital to execute a sales and development agreement that includes “the requirement that the property remain taxable.”
The property generates approximately $45,000 in real estate taxes with about 23 percent of those funds going to the city, and keeping the building out of the hands of a nonprofit that would pay no real estate taxes has been a major concern for council over the past year.
The resolution also outlines collaborative efforts between the city, the hospital and “other local agencies to attract other businesses to occupy the first floor of the building, with the goal to have the building fully occupied within 18 to 24 months.”
Meadville’s new interim city manager will likely play an important role in the completion of the transaction. Maryann Menanno, whom council members unanimously approved as temporary head of all city operations, also remains director of community development and the city’s liaison to the authority.
Menanno fills a vacancy created when Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, who had been filling in as city manager since the departure of Andy Walker in late March, said Monday that he was “voluntarily stepping down for personal reasons.”
Johnson is not the only city employee returning to his old job: former Finance Director Tim Groves, who retired in 2018, was unanimously approved as interim finance director following the abrupt departure of his successor, Debbie Oldakowski, whose final day in the office was June 17, three days after she submitted her resignation. Oldakowski’s official last day as a city employee was June 25.
Groves, in the meantime, was back in the office June 21; the temporary services agreement approved Wednesday was retroactive to that date.
The agreement pays Groves $2,000 per week until the end of the first week after a new permanent finance director is hired. It then pays him $1,000 per week during training of the new director for an unspecified length of time. Following the training period, the agreement pays Groves $10,000 annually until Dec. 31, 2022 to act as a consultant.
Johnson, whose tenure as interim city manager continued through the meeting, said no time frame had been established for hiring a new finance director.
“That’ll be up to the new (interim) city manager and Tim,” Johnson said.
