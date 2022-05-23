Members of Meadville City Council unanimously approved an agreement with a Chestnut Street restaurant to use a portion of Market Alley for outdoor dining.
Last week’s agreement allows Chipper’s Pub Inc., 253 Chestnut St., to continue a practice started in 2020 in response to pandemic-related restrictions on indoor dining. During the previous two summers, Chipper’s has set up four four-seat tables on Market Alley, the city-owned scenic walkway that runs past the rear of his bar from opposite the Market House to Park Avenue.
Chipper’s will pay $100 for use of the alley, which will remain open to pedestrian traffic. The restaurant must also provide its own insurance, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council on Wednesday.
The agreement allows use of a portion of the alley located adjacent to the restaurant’s rear entrance from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Chipper’s becomes the third Chestnut Street eatery to be approved for outdoor dining on city property in recent weeks. Each of the arrangements began in summer 2020.
Julian’s Bar and Grill, 299 Chestnut St., once again has seating in the portion of North Cottage Street that runs along the exterior of the restaurant and which has been temporarily closed to traffic. As with the Chipper’s agreement, the cost for use of the street was $100.
JT’S SteamTable Restaurant & Catering, 217 Chestnut St., has rented two metered parking spots from the city to use for outdoor dining. The spots are located near the southwest corner of the Market House and are adjacent to JT’s rear entrance, and the restaurant will pay the city $650. The cost to rent the two spaces was determined based on the 25-cent hourly rate for spaces occupied nine hours per day and five days per week for 29 weeks, Menanno told council earlier this month.
The restaurant in the past two years had paid $100 placed outdoor seating on a closed off portion of Mulberry Street, which is separated from the restaurant by one storefront. Paving of Mulberry Street led to a relocation last year and the restaurant did not seek to use the street this year.
At least one other business is likely to seek an agreement similar to the one with Chipper’s, according to Menanno.
“There’s another business that has some place for the alley over the summer, too,” Menanno said.
