Meadville City Council last week unanimously approved an agreement that allows a local brewery to use city property for outdoor seating.
The city will be paid $1,848 in the agreement with Voodoo Brewing Company LLC while Voodoo will be able to use a portion of the Mill Run parking lot for exterior seating.
“This is different than the licensing fees for Chipper’s or Julian’s,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told council, referring to agreements with two Chestnut Street restaurants approved by council last month. “That’s because Julian’s and Chipper’s use a right of way. Voodoo actually uses city property.”
The cost consists of a $200 charge for year-round exterior screening set up around the outdoor dining area and a $14 daily charge for the 132 business days covered by the license agreement, which extends until Nov. 1. No charge is included for Mondays and Tuesdays, when Voodoo’s Arch Street pub is closed.
Voodoo’s use of the parking lot dates back to 2020, when discussions regarding the arrangement were in the works prior to the pandemic-related economic shutdown, city officials said at the time. Council eventually approved an agreement in June 2020, and the arrangement has continued each year since.
