Meadville City Council voted unanimously this week to spend nearly $1,700 in support of an internet service upgrade at Meadville Public Library.
The installation of dedicated fiber connections at the city’s library is part of a larger effort by Crawford County Federated Library System, which received a state grant to fund installation costs for seven of the system’s nine libraries, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Libraries in Conneautville and Springboro were not part of the project.
The city’s contribution of $1,683.50 represents 10 percent of the cost for fiber internet service over the 10 months following installation, according to Dan Slozat, interim executive director of Meadville Public Library. Crawford County will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to fund nearly the entire cost of service during that time, Slozat said in an email, but “Meadville and Titusville were asked to chip in 10 percent to signal the municipality’s support.”
A fiber optic connection increases the stability and bandwidth of the library’s internet service and “future-proofs” its connection, according to Slozat.
“Council’s vote signals their commitment for increased access to high-speed internet in our community and support for a library that provides excellent quality services for patrons for decades to come,” he said.
After 10 months, the cost of service will be obtained through E-Rate, a federal internet subsidy for schools and libraries, according to Slozat.
Menanno told council that the unbudgeted expense could be drawn from council’s special projects account. The 2022 city budget included $2,000 for council’s special projects, down from $2,500 that had been budgeted in 2020. In 2019, council spent $3,249 on special projects.
Funding for installation of the fiber connections was obtained through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, according to Menanno. The GEER program used funds from the first round of federal COVID-19 relief to provide money for a variety of educational purposes, including $15 million for connectivity and technology.
The libraries in Conneautville and Springboro couldn’t be included in the project because the boroughs are not served by Armstrong and do not yet have fiber lines, according to Jessica Hilburn, executive director of Benson Memorial Library in Titusville.
“Getting better internet service to those libraries and their communities is very much on our radar and something we have brought up to every stakeholder we’ve worked with,” Hilburn said in an email, “so the issue is known and can hopefully be solved.”
In fact, Hilburn added, because the project would extend the fiber infrastructure to Linesville and Cochranton, it would make it easier in the future to continue extending it to additional communities without fiber service.