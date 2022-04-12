Meadville City Council members last week voted unanimously to approve fee schedule increases for building inspections.
The increased fees come as part of an agreement with Seneca-based Construction Code Inspectors Inc., the third-party agency appointed to conduct the city’s Uniform Construction Code plan review and inspection services.
Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, who also serves as the city’s zoning officer, told council that the last similar increase had occurred in 2017.
Mike Grill of Construction Code Inspectors described the increases as “modest” and told council that the proposed fee schedule averaged about 10 percent lower than other municipalities the company contracts with due to his long working relationship with Johnson.
Johnson said Grill has been performing inspections for the city since 2008.
Under the new schedule, inspections for new custom-built homes move from 48 cents per square foot to 55 cents per square foot with a $250 minimum fee. For modular or sectional homes with a basement, the fee goes from 33 cents per square foot to a $455 flat fee and for modular homes without a basement, a flat fee of $475 replaces the previous rate of 30 cents per square foot.
Grill noted that the prices on the schedule were maximums. On multimillion-dollar commercial projects, he said, a lower rate is typically negotiated.