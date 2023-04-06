The classic four-door Ford Crown Victoria, produced from 1992 to 2012 with more regard for size and solidity than for fuel economy: They don’t make them like that anymore, but a 2011 model with plenty of experience patrolling the streets of Meadville will soon be up for sale.
And if you prefer to do your cruising in something a bit lengthier and a lot shinier, perhaps a 1991 Grumman pumper truck is more likely to sound your alarms.
The two vehicles — one a former cruiser for Meadville Police Department, the other the former lead engine of Meadville Central Fire Department — are among more than 20 items that will soon be put up for auction via an online platform that specializes in the sale of surplus and forfeited goods from government agencies.
The sale of the items no longer needed by city government as well as updates on city efforts to seek a county-wide reassessment of property values and to address several long-term blighted properties were among several topics covered in a largely uneventful Meadville City Council meeting on Wednesday. Council members voted 4-0 in favor of the auction, which will be conducted on Municibid.com. Councilwoman Autumn Vogel did not attend the meeting.
Also among the items to be auctioned is a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, a large mobile elevated work platform or “cherry picker,” a lot of about 20 unclaimed bicycles, and a pallet of 100 bricks.
“How big is the cherry picker?” Councilman Jim Roha asked jokingly. “I have some 80-foot trees in my backyard.”
The bikes and bricks also drew attention from council members. City Manager Maryann Menanno said only a handful of the bikes were in good working order but that the resolution approved by council allows for them to be donated to someone willing to fix them and give them away if council prefers that avenue to an auction. The bricks are among many former street pavers possessed by the city, Menanno added, and were deemed unsuitable for reuse in city streets.
The city will advertise the auction when a start time is set.
Menanno offered several updates regarding ongoing city concerns. The newly launched emergency medical services division of Meadville Central Fire Department went into service at 8 a.m. Wednesday, she told council, and by the time the meeting started at 6 p.m. it had responded to four calls. The fire department will hold an open house on April 15 from noon to 2 p.m. following a swearing-in ceremony for the new paramedic staff at 11:30 a.m. that is also open to the public.
Regarding City Council’s long-held interest in lobbying for a county-wide reassessment of property values, Menanno said the city’s law firm will conduct a preliminary survey to lay the groundwork for a full-scale reassessment. The preliminary process is expected to cost about $3,000.
“It’s an overview of where things sit in the county to get your ducks lined up in a row essentially on moving forward if council chooses to do that,” Menanno said of the preliminary assessment. “It’ll give you a breakdown of where things are in the county, how it relates to other counties in Pennsylvania and then also some examples of situations of where tax assessment might come into play, might not come into play.”
Crawford County has not conducted a full-scale property assessment since 1969, making its assessed values among the oldest in the state. In 1985, the system was updated, adding a multiplier of 2.7 to the calculation. Over the past five years City Council members have consistently made the case that a county-wide reassessment is likely to result, on average, in lower assessments for owners of property located in the city of Meadville, which could mean significant savings for those property owners on their county taxes.
Unlike the preliminary assessment being prepared for the city, a comprehensive reassessment would bring a cost in the millions — a cost that the county commissioners with the power to authorize such a process have characterized as prohibitively expensive in recent election cycles.
Last week, Mercer County, which also has not reassessed property values in more than a half-century, received a low bid of $3.8 million for a county-wide reassessment of property values, according to the Greenville Record-Argus.
After council’s meeting Wednesday, Menanno said that future options regarding reassessment range from more active lobbying of the Crawford County commissioners to filing a lawsuit against the county in hopes of forcing a reassessment. Recent suits of a similar nature suggested that such a move had a high likelihood of success.
Menanno told council that work is moving forward on several blighted properties owned by the Meadville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
An environmental assessment will be conducted on the former Jones Plumbing and Humphrey’s Dry Cleaning buildings located at 778 Water St. and 780 Water St., respectively. A similar assessment conducted in 2013 found eight concerns to be addressed at the former dry cleaner location. Such assessments remain valid for only one year, Menanno said. A Commonwealth Financing Authority grant will fund the work, which is set to start in the next 10 days.
The RDA has also approved the demolition of the former Park Avenue Cinema, 960 Park Ave, Menanno said. Because the theater shares a wall with a neighboring building, the city engineer will be involved in preparation of bid documents for the demolition.
“We don’t want any damage to the adjacent properties when it comes down,” Menanno said. “We are still working on that process, but it is underway.”
