Meadville City Council members on Wednesday voted 4-0 in favor of a resolution appointing City Manager Maryann Menanno as the city’s interim city clerk.
Mayor Jaime Kinder did not attend the meeting.
Menanno’s appointment comes in the wake of the elimination of the assistant city manager position last week. Katie Wickert, who was let go in a cost-saving move Friday, also served as city clerk.
The appointment was recommended to last “until we have a longer-term solution,” attorney Tim Wachter told council in introducing the resolution.
Menanno’s additional responsibilities do not come with additional remuneration: She will not be paid more for taking on the interim position, she told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.
State law governing third-class cities like Meadville requires that council appoint a clerk, according to Wachter. The clerk is responsible for administering the records of both City Council and the city itself. The clerk also administers city-related oaths, such as when new council members or police officers are sworn in.
