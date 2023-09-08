Meadville City Council unanimously approved the police services contract and accompanying agreement on the pension transfer at its meeting Tuesday.
The two items were not on the meeting agenda posted online Monday. City Council began the meeting by voting unanimously to amend the agenda to include the two votes.
State law requires that public agencies post meeting agendas at least 24 hours in advance in order to notify the public regarding topics to be covered and actions to be voted on. Agendas can be changed after that time if the changes are minor and don’t involve spending or entering into a contract. If changes do involve spending and contracts, a majority vote is required to amend the agenda.
Councilman Jim Roha offered no explanation when, as meeting participants took their seats after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, he proposed adding the two items to the agenda.
A reason for such changes must be announced prior to any official action by an agency, including votes, according to Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records.
“The agenda provisions of the Sunshine Act were enacted to facilitate public participation during public meetings by providing advance notice of issues scheduled to be discussed or acted on,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. “Those provisions and the intent that underlies them are rendered meaningless if an agency can add significant issues during a meeting. Agencies have been sued for this kind of conduct in the past, and the commonwealth court is currently considering this exact issue. The court is expected to render a decision in the coming weeks.”
City Manager Maryann Menanno on Wednesday said the votes were added to the agenda at the behest of Vernon Township officials.
“Vernon did feel more comfortable if the city approved it first to show its commitment to the contract,” Mennano said, “so we did go forward with that.”
Vernon Township supervisors hosted a public forum to receive input concerning a proposed agreement with the township and the city of Meadville on Wednesday night. Township Manager Rob Horvat said he expects the vote on the agreement in October.
The city will soon schedule a town hall-style meeting for city residents to discuss implications of the agreement, Menanno told council members at the meeting.
“There will not be any change in services to city residents,” Menanno added. “They won’t notice a difference in what their tax dollars are going towards.”
If approved by Vernon Township Board of Supervisors, the agreement would lead to the dissolution of the Vernon Township Police Department and the addition of three new officers to Meadville Police Department. Costs associated with the additional staffing are covered by the agreement, which includes annual payments from the township to the city.
Chief Michael Stefanucci of Meadville Police Department told City Council he was excited by the opportunity and that having the two adjoining municipalities patrolled by a single department “makes sense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.