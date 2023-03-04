Eric Coston of East Mead Township has announced his candidacy for the Republican Party’s nomination for Crawford County coroner in the May primary.
Coston currently serves as deputy coroner of Crawford County under Coroner Scott Schell. Coston also served as a deputy coroner from 2000-2004 under then-Coroner Pat McHenry.
Coston, 53, has been a board-certified physician assistant for more than 30 years; a state certified emergency medical technician in Crawford County since 1987; and spent 24 years as a U.S. Army Reserves medical officer, retiring at the rank of major in 2022.
In addition, Coston has been a volunteer fireman since age 14, currently fire chief of East Mead Township Volunteer Fire Department.
He earned his EMT certification in 1987, attended Penn State University in 1988 for business and accounting credits before transferring to then-Mercyhurst College for criminal justice.
In 1989, he transferred to Gannon University and earned a bachelor’s degree as a physician assistant, completing specialty training in emergency medicine and trauma.
As a student, Coston said he always was interested the investigative and detective aspects of police work, as well as the medical field and wanted to be a medical investigator of some sort.
Being selected as a deputy coroner under McHenry in 2000 led Coston to be trained as a coroner under G. Arden Hughes, who was chief deputy at the time after retiring as county coroner; and Ronald “Joe” Dickson, another deputy in the office.
He is currently enrolled at DeSales University where he is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice for investigative forensics.
Coston said his service as a medical officer for more than 20 years — including two tours to the Middle East — has rounded his experience.
At Fort Bliss, Texas, he directed the healthcare of more than 10,000 soldiers preparing for overseas deployments; at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he managed COVID-19 testing and treatment measures for new recruits entering boot camp.
In 2003, Coston deployed to Iraq and was assigned to the post deployment medical team to provide medical surveillance and counseling to returning soldiers in an effort to combat the ongoing issues surrounding the effects of Gulf War Syndrome.
In 2012, Coston was sent to Afghanistan with the 384th Military Police Battalion as the medical officer assigned to manage the healthcare of 3,500 detainees at a prison facility near the Bagram Airbase.
As a physician assistant working with local physicians, Coston has utilized his medical training to not only evaluate and treat countless patients, but also has provided grief counseling to many families during a time of loss in an attempt to offer closure to all involved.
“It is imperative for someone engaged in the role of coroner to fully understand and comprehend the events leading up to an untimely passing in order to effectively investigate and determine the correct cause of death as well as to provide compassionate support,” he said.
If elected as coroner, Coston said all deaths will be investigated thoroughly and to the fullest extent necessary as the office historically has done.
All deaths related to crimes of violence or the presence of illicit drugs will be pursued to the fullest extent of the criminal justice process, he said.
“My top priority will be to reduce the trauma and grief experienced by the decedent’s family and friends by conducting thorough and conclusive investigations,” Coston said.
Coston said his extensive experience will continue the comprehensive service from the office of the Crawford County Coroner.
For more information or questions about the Coston for Crawford County Coroner campaign, email Coston4cccoroner@gmail.com or follow on Facebook @ Elect: Coston for Crawford County, PA – Coroner.
