WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The parking area near Woodcock Creek Lake dam will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced Friday.
The closure comes as maintenance work is performed, including milling and repaving the parking lot asphalt. For the public’s safety, the lot will not be available to park at or walk through during this time, the Army Corps stated.
Alternate parking will be available at the Bossard Nature Center, adjacent to the damsite parking area directly across State Highway 198.
Nearby areas such as the dam overlook, outflow recreation area and dam roadway will remain open during the construction.
The parking area is expected to reopen on Nov. 12.
