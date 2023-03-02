Three city businesses have joined the ranks of Meadville Police Department’s corporate sponsors.
Assistant Chief Mike Stefanucci stood by proudly Wednesday afternoon as the newest addition to the department’s fleet — a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Special Service Vehicle — was displayed for city and media representatives. The pickup truck was expected to enter regular patrol rotations early today as the second vehicle acquired with the assistance of outside sponsorship.
Stefanucci said that after the March 2022 purchase of a police vehicle by Meadville Medical Center (MMC) received publicity, other community organizations soon expressed interest in offering similar support for the department.
“It really is a huge help,” Stefanucci said regarding the donations. “These people coming forward without being asked is something I’ve never experienced in 20 years here.
“I was very humbled by it,” he added.
The $30,000 vehicle was acquired and outfitted for police duty with the assistance of Pasco Tool & Plastics Inc., Howick Motors Inc., and Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Inc.
Pasco Tool donated the upfitting that added lights, sirens, a rear cage and other police-specific requirements, Stefanucci said. The donation saved the department approximately $10,000.
Howick Motors painted the truck, which was originally silver. Before Howick offered to do the work for free, Stefanucci said, he was shocked when he received estimates ranging from $10,000 to $13,000 to paint the vehicle.
Hovis Auto supplied the paint and related supplies that were expected to cost more than $2,000, according to Stefanucci.
In recognition of the various contributions, a decal for each business was added to the vehicle — Pasco’s can be seen near the rear of the passenger side while the Howick and Hovis logos are located near the rear of the driver side.
The logos, like the MMC logo on the 2022 Ford Interceptor added last year, make for nice reminders, according to Chief Michael Tautin.
“I like to see them because it shows support from the community,” he said.
In a series of vehicular hand-me-downs, the new pickup truck will replace a 2019 Ford F-150 with more than 100,000 miles in the department’s patrol rotation, Stefanucci said, while the Ford truck will move to the department’s school safety officer, whose cruiser will be assigned to the school resource officer, whose “jalopy” will be included in the next auction of city equipment.
City officials said the recent donations reflect the generosity of the corporate community, not any shortfall on the city’s part. Money for both vehicles added with outside assistance was included in the three-year capital plan approved by Meadville City Council in 2021.
“We’ve had other people calling since the capital borrowing,” Stefanucci said regarding potential additional donors, “and we’ve had to use very minimal amounts of that (borrowing).”
The newly added truck has been driven just 1,100 miles but actually comes to the department pre-owned: It was originally purchased for the city’s Public Works Department as part of a larger order of vehicles.
The order came when the vehicle supply chain was at a low point, Stefanucci said, and when the dealer could not fulfill the complete order, the Public Works Department was set to return the one truck it had received. The police department, in need of a truck, stepped in and reimbursed Public Works for the cost of the purchase. The truck still had a bit of “new car” smell, Stefanucci joked.
“We’re hoping to continue this,” he said regarding the donations to support the purchase of police equipment, “and hopefully leave a large chunk of our capital borrowing intact and not ever be spent.”
