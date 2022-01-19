The Crawford County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the Virginia man who died in an early Sunday crash in eastern Crawford County.
John M. Hollabaugh, 37, of Wise, was killed in the one-pickup truck crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Troy Township. Hollabaugh’s identity was released Tuesday by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office following notification of relatives. The Tribune first reported on the fatality Monday.
The fatal crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on LeBoeuf Trail Road, about 2 1/2 miles south of the borough of Townville.
Hollabaugh lost control of the pickup truck he was driving due to to icy road conditions, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. The truck went off the roadway and rolled over several times, ejecting Hollabaugh in the process, police said. Hollabaugh wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The truck landed on him, police said.
Hollabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene with the death ruled accidental due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to Mike Betts, Crawford County chief deputy coroner.
Cummings Funeral Home Inc. of Kane is handling funeral arrangements, according to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
