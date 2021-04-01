VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man was killed in a crash outside Hoss’s Steak & Sea House on Thursday evening after his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Schell said Warren T. Devlin, 75, of 1835 Fallowfield Ave., pulled his Subaru sedan out of the parking lot of the restaurant at 7:33 p.m. and into the path of the truck. Devlin had a female passenger with him; she was transported to Meadville Medical Center. The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital, according to Schell, who said no autopsy or toxicology tests are planned.
Departments responding to the crash included Vernon Central Hose Co., Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Vernon Township Police Department, according to Crawford County 911 Center.