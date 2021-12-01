VERNON TOWNSHIP — A rollover accident at the Interstate 79 and routes 6, 19 and 322 exit in Vernon Township has claimed at least one life.
The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. at the interstate’s southbound exit east toward Meadville. Initial emergency radio traffic indicated a truck rollover with two people entrapped in the wreckage.
Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance have been dispatched to the scene.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office has confirmed it has been called to the scene for a fatality.
Pick up a copy of Thursday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more information.