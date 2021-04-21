WOODCOCK — A two-vehicle crash this afternoon in the borough of Woodcock has claimed the life of one man, the Crawford County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to The Meadville Tribune.
The man’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives, Coroner Scott Schell said. However, Schell confirmed the man was a 38-year-old Meadville area resident.
The man was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 86 and Gravel Run Road around 3:10 p.m., Schell said.
The truck was traveling north on Route 86 while the car was driving east on Gravel Run Road, Schell said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are investigating and no additional details are available at this time.