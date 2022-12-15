The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the first coronavirus death in about three weeks on Wednesday.
The office said a woman in her 90s passed away Tuesday at a medical facility.
It is the first coronavirus-related death in the county since Nov. 23.
There were four coronavirus-related deaths in November after three were reported in October.
There have been a total of 319 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
