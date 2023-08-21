WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — As has become customary in recent editions of the fair, the 2023 opening ceremony ended with a series of four awards for contestants in the annual Crawford County Fair Queen contest.
Had it been possible to finish in both first and second place, Camille Turner of Conneaut Lake might have taken all four of the prizes.
In the end, she had to settle for just three: In addition to being named this year’s fair queen, the rising junior at Conneaut Area Senior High also took the Miss Photogenic title and the prize for best essay. Savanna Manross of Saegertown was the first runner-up.
“This is such an honor and this means so much to me,” Turner said, her voice quavering after receiving the ceremonial sash and crown. “I am so excited to promote the fair I’ve grown up at and I’m so excited to promote the industry that my life’s been based on since I was a little girl.”
The contest also featured Kendall Craft of Meadville and Sarah Mosbacher of Saegertown.
All four contestants delivered speeches addressing the question, “Why should you come to the Crawford County Fair?”
In a rousing address of more than five minutes, delivered with no notes and plenty of energy, Turner led the audience of several hundred people through her earliest memories of a typical day at the fair with her family and recalled many of highlights that have left an impression on her over the years: time spent with cousins; ice cream cones and treats of all sorts; fairy garden displays in the Home Show buildings; showing rabbits and lambs.
“From the memories, the animals, the exhibits, the shows and even the food, the culmination of it all creates a feeling and environment that compares to no other,” Turner concluded, “and that is why you should visit the Crawford County Fair.”
Turner, the daughter of Stephanie and Todd Turner, is president of Bodacious Bunnies 4-H Club and Superior Swine 4-H Club and vice president of Conneaut Area FFA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.